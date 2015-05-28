Stewart: John Farrell The Wrong Man To Be Leading Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) – What’s the biggest problem with the Boston Red Sox? Look no further than the man who stands in the dugout as manager: John Farrell.

You know my agenda. I don’t think Farrell is the right manager for this team, but I feel as if you need more evidence as to why this is the wrong person to be the Red Sox field manager. I feel as if John Farrell is a farm director walking around as a field manager.

From what I see, there is a massive disconnect between the corner office and the players.

For the last month, Farrell has been publicly calling out his players to play better. Using the media, he’s telling the pitchers to pitch more aggressively and saying that the hitters are not focused. He even said, “[Dustin] Pedroia brings it everyday.” Yup, we know Pedroia brings it everyday, but he’s singling out David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez for not hitting. He also used the media to tell his players that they should use the entire ball park during their approaches at the plate.

Is Farrell doing any of these things behind closed doors? We think he went after Hanley Ramirez behind a closed door before the Tampa series in April. Outside of that, I’ve heard NOTHING. I’ve heard that he delegates as much as he can to the coaching staff.

I admit I was a lot closer to the inner workings of the Red Sox during the Terry Francona era, and I knew that Francona would pull someone behind a closed door and air that player out — I don’t hear those same things. I don’t hear that John Farrell is pulling a player into the office and pushing the button.

Rusney Castillo is now up with the big club, and based on the team investing $72 million into this player, he’s in line to be a starting outfielder for the coming years.

Can the manager help develop this player?

It doesn’t look like it. Doesn’t even seem like he’s interested in developing Castillo.

During his first game of the 2015 season, Castillo made two mistakes: he dropped a fly ball in right field and he had a great view of Mike Napoli being thrown out at home plate.

The NESN cameras showed David Ortiz explaining to Castillo what he needs to do as the on-deck batter when a runner is trying to score. Ortiz was using hand gestures during his explanation.

Isn’t it the manager’s job to be having that conversation? Or at the very least a coach?

Where was John Farrell during this conversation between Ortiz and Castillo?

He was in the foreground of the camera shot, popping sunflower seeds, standing in the dugout on the second-from-the-top-step as if the conversation behind him wasn’t going on.

Do I need to mention pitching to Nelson Cruz in Seattle on May 15th?

Should we talk about the lack of in-season adjustments by the Red Sox hitters?

This is NOT the way you lead a baseball team. This team CANNOT invest $200 million and finish in last place AGAIN!

John Farrell is now 343-352 as a manager in Major League Baseball. I’m shocked that he has gotten to 343 wins. I guess every manager gets to at least 60 wins in a season. The Red Sox are in the basement of the American League East, sitting at 21-26.

At this time last season, they were 20-27 and John Farrell was trying to play a hit and run style of baseball that he didn’t have the roster to play.

But Jimmy, you forgot to mention that Farrell was the manager when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013.

Yes, John Farrell has a World Championship on his resume. But did he really have to do anything? I would argue that they won a championship in spite of the field manager.

Never forget Brandon Workman hitting in the 9th inning of the World Series. That will stand as John Farrell’s signature move.

The manager should be able to motivate and enhance the talent that he’s been given by his general manager. It’s clear that John Farrell can’t do these things. And while the GM has some blame to take, the manager HAS to be able to win with the roster he’s given.

The Red Sox should have NEVER given John Farrell an extension and they need to move on from him before another summer baseball season goes by the boards.

The problem is, this baseball season might already be over.

James Stewart is the executive producer of the Felger and Massarotti Show, which airs 2-6 p.m. on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Find him on Twitter @IAmJamesStewart.