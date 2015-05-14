Police: Hatchet-Wielding, Drunk Bear-Chaser Was Trying To Protect Kids

NORTH ADAMS (CBS) — The man who drunkenly chased a bear through the woods with a dull hatchet was just trying to protect children, police say.
MassLive.com reports that the star of the widely shared North Adams police Facebook post told officers that he saw the black bear on the prowl by a school and park.
“He’d had a few too many to drink,” Police Sgt. James Burdick told MassLive. “When the bear came out, he thought to protect the children it’d be a good idea to chase the bear with a dull hatchet.”
After taking the man into protective custody Monday night, police decided to remind residents “to NOT chase bears through the woods with a dull hatchet, drunk.”
“We certainly don’t need anyone going all Davy Crockett chasing it through the woods drunk with a dull hatchet,” police wrote on Facebook. “It’s just a bad idea and not going to end well.”
The post has been shared more than 10,000 times.
Massachusetts wildlife officials estimate there are up to 4,500 black bears roaming statewide, mostly in western counties. Police said anyone who spots one should call authorities and not take matters into their own hands.
One Comment