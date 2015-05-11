WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Tom Brady Suspended Four Games For DeflateGate; Patriots Docked Draft Picks, Fined $1 Million

May 11, 2015 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, DeflateGate, New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, Sports News, Ted Wells Report, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will kick off the NFL’s 2015 season on Thursday, September 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the night they are also scheduled to raise their Super Bowl XLIX banner. However, quarterback Tom Brady won’t be the one taking snaps under center in that game.

On Monday, the league announced that Tom Brady has been suspended four games.

Related: Robert Kraft Responds To Punishment

In addition, the Patriots will have a first-round pick in 2016 and a fourth-round pick in 2017 taken away. The team will also be fined $1 million.

“We reached these decisions after extensive discussion with Troy Vincent and many others,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We relied on the critical importance of protecting the integrity of the game and the thoroughness and independence of the Wells report.”

Brady will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities, including preseason games, but his suspension is set to begin on the first week of the regular season.

Vincent, the NFL’s executive VP of football operations, said that “there seems little question that the outcome of the AFC Championship Game was not affected.” However, the Patriots’ Spygate scandal in 2007 contributed to the severity of this punishment.

“There are several factors that merit strong consideration in assessing discipline. The first is the club’s prior record. In 2007 the club and several individuals were sanctioned for videotaping signals of opposing defensive coaches in violation of the Constitution and Bylaws. Under the Integrity of the Game Policy, this prior violation of competitive rules was properly considered in determining the discipline in this case.”

Vincent continued: “Another important consideration identified in the Policy is ‘the extent to which the club and relevant individuals cooperated with the investigation.’ The Wells report identifies two significant failures in this respect. The first involves the refusal by the club’s attorneys to make Mr. McNally available for an additional interview, despite numerous requests by Mr. Wells and a cautionary note in writing of the club’s obligation to cooperate in the investigation. The second was the failure of Tom Brady to produce any electronic evidence (emails, texts, etc.), despite being offered extraordinary safeguards by the investigators to protect unrelated personal information.”

“Although we do not hold the club directly responsible for Mr. Brady’s refusal to cooperate, it remains significant that the quarterback of the team failed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

“Finally, it is significant that key witnesses – Mr. Brady, Mr. Jastremski, and Mr. McNally – were not fully candid during the investigation.”

The news release also said that the Patriots have indefinitely suspended John Jastremski and Jim McNally, the two employees on whom much of Ted Wells’ investigation centered.

Wells, who was hired by the NFL to investigate the controversy, submitted his report to the league and Patriots on Wednesday, and it was released to the public shortly after. In his 243-page report, Wells determined that Patriots team employees likely deflated footballs and Brady was “at least generally aware” of the situation.

Related: Zolak ‘Embarrassed’ To Be Part Of NFL

Following the release of the report, team owner Robert Kraft issued a statement stating his disappointment with the findings and lack of hard evidence from Wells’ investigation. Tom Brady Sr. also spoke on the matter, calling it “Framegate” and saying he has no doubts about his son’s integrity.

The Patriots will also be without running back LeGarrette Blount for their opener, who was suspended in April for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Vincent wrote this directly to Brady:

“With respect to your particular involvement, the report established that there is substantial and credible evidence to conclude you were at least generally aware of the actions of the Patriots’ employees involved in the deflation of the footballs and that it was unlikely that their actions were done without your knowledge. Moreover, the report documents your failure to cooperate fully and candidly with the investigation, including by refusing to produce any relevant electronic evidence (emails, texts, etc.), despite being offered extraordinary safeguards by the investigators to protect unrelated personal information, and by providing testimony that the report concludes was not plausible and contradicted by other evidence.

“Your actions as set forth in the report clearly constitute conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the game of professional football. The integrity of the game is of paramount importance to everyone in our league, and requires unshakable commitment to fairness and compliance with the playing rules. Each player, no matter how accomplished and otherwise respected, has an obligation to comply with the rules and must be held accountable for his actions when those rules are violated and the public’s confidence in the game is called into question.”

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the quarterback will appeal the “ridiculous” suspension.

If Brady does serve the four-game suspension, his first game of the 2015 season will be in Week 6 at the Indianapolis Colts.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch