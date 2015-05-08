State Sen. Brian Joyce (WBZ-TV)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is asking the State Ethics Commission to review the conduct of Sen. Brian Joyce.

Rosenberg said in a letter Friday that the commission will have the Senate’s full cooperation in any investigation it pursues and that he looks forward to “a full and fair resolution.”

The Amherst Democrat also said he appreciates Joyce’s desire to avoid further disruption to the Senate and asks that Joyce step down from his position as assistant majority leader and chairman of the Committee of Bills in Third Reading until any probe is completed.

Joyce, a Milton Democrat, has agreed.

The request stems from a report in The Boston Globe outlining potential conflicts of interest focusing on whether Joyce used his position as a senator to boost his law practice.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.