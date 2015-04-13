Warning About New ‘Hormone Reset Diet’

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a newcomer to the diet scene. It’s called the Hormone Reset Diet and it promises to help women lose weight, but Dr. Mallika Marshall says before you sign on, there are some things you should know.

This new method was conceived by a doctor, a gynecologist in California. She claims women can lose 15 pounds in 21 days if they follow seven dietary guidelines, each designed to address a specific hormonal imbalance.

For example, for estrogen, go meatless and eliminate alcohol. Get rid of fruit to reset the hunger hormone, leptin. Toss out grains to reset your thyroid, and remove dairy to address your growth hormone levels.

You’re supposed to make one of seven dietary changes every three days.

But Boston University registered dietician and nutrition professor, Joan Salge Blake, says with this hormone reset diet, there are some real red flags.

“There’s no literature to suggest that you can by cutting certain foods out of your diet reset your hormones,” says Salge Blake. “Nor do you have to reset your hormones for you to lose weight. Another gut check? Be careful when you see weight loss plans that try to eliminate whole food groups. That’s usually a flag saying why does a whole food group need to be eliminated when you’re trying to lose weight?”

Salge Blake adds that there is really no science to back up this diet, and even though you will probably lose weight, you’re unlikely to be able to keep the weight off.