GPS Sends Drivers Onto Fairway At Charlton Golf Course

CHARLTON (CBS) – The fairway is open at Heritage Country Club in Charlton or perhaps freeway?

Most cars and trucks stop at the golf cart path. Bill Plante who owns the course found that did not apply Easter night.

“They kept going down through a brook actually that you cross, through quite a bit of snow and turned into the middle of the fairway,” said Plante.

The drivers drove almost 600 yards on hole 12. Police called Plante at home when two cars became stuck.

“One was right in front of the pond that was stuck and the other lady was stuck up over the green on the path,” said Plante.

Plante laughs about the night because it was far from a prank.

He recalled a conversation he had with one of the drivers. “I said, ‘how did you get this far and not realize you were on a golf course?’ He said, ‘two cars went right by me on my left and kept going so I kept on following,’” said Plante.

There’s an explanation for what happened. The Mass Pike was packed with traffic, so the drivers hit alternate route on their GPS devices. Route 20 was packed and they were routed to Sampson Road. Sampson Road though dead-ends at the golf course.

“It’s a discontinued road. It used to go all the way through, back in the 60’s, and I don’t think they ever discontinued it officially,” said Plante.

The fairway drivers story captivated the clubhouse. “It’s not the first time I’ve seen someone drive down the number 12,” said club member Sandy Terlizz. But it’s the first time they’ve heard of this many. “It’s the talk of Charlton,” said Terlizz.

Plante said the grass is not badly damaged and will be easily fixed. Police said the drivers were not issued citations and they are considering putting up a sign.