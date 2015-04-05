WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Couple Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Providence, Driver Charged

April 5, 2015 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Rodriguez-Solis, Drunk Driving, Joel Norman, Rhode Island crash, Route 6, Tiffany Sical, Webster

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state police say a Massachusetts man is charged with drunken driving after two people were killed in a car he hit while going the wrong way on a highway.

State police said 24-year-old Joel Norman of Webster is being held on $100,000 bail after he was arraigned Sunday on charges of drunken driving resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in death. It isn’t known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police identified the victims as 21-year-old Tiffany Sical of Providence, the driver of the car struck by Norman’s vehicle, and her passenger, 23-year-old Bryan Rodriguez-Solis of Central Falls. Family members say they had a 6-year-old daughter and planned to marry in September. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the couple’s daughter.

The crash occurred on Route 6 shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Toby Street in Providence.

