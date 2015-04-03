Phantom Gourmet: Coal-Fired Pizza

BOSTON (CBS) – The hottest trend in pizza making involves one of the oldest ways to cook.
Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet gets a taste of some local pizzerias using coal-fired ovens.
“Angelo’s” in Quincy is a big, brick-lined restaurant with a vintage feel and their scorching hot pizza oven is loaded with a hundred pounds of clean-burning coal every morning.
The coal-fired pizzas at “29 Sudbury” restaurant are very thin. They are almost singed around the edges and sliced into squares. Popular pies include the margherita with fresh mozzarella, sausage, and banana peppers.
“Charcoal Guido’s” in Waltham is a stylish Italian trattoria that cooks their meats over coal and their pizzas in a wood-fired oven. This is authentic Italian pizza, made by a real Italian pizzaiolo.
And the granddaddy of all coal-fired pizzerias the legendary “Pepe’s” of New Haven, Connecticut has announced that they’re opening up a new restaurant in the mall at Chestnut Hill.
