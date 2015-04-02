NightSide – A Look At The MBTA With Long-time Transportation Columnist Robin Washington

BOSTON (CBS) – After a long, long winter full of delayed trains and buses, a skeleton schedule, and multiple days of no service at all, the MBTA has finally returned to its regular service schedule. This winter was indeed a record-breaking one, but many believe the MBTA could have handled the challenges much more graciously and efficiently. Long-time transportation columnist Robin Washington checks in with Dan and NightSide Nation to grade the MBTA’s performance throughout this winter now that the snow has finally started to melt.
Originally broadcast April 1st, 2015.
