WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Friday Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Sutton Shopping Plaza Roof Collapses, Closes Post Office

February 18, 2015 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Edible Arrangements, Roof Collapse, Snow, Sutton, Sutton Plaza

SUTTON (CBS) — The roof of a shopping plaza in Sutton collapsed Wednesday afternoon under the weight of heavy snow drifts.

Earlier in the day, a partial collapse at the two-story plaza off Route 146 closed several businesses and the post office, police said.

Watch as Sutton Roof Collapses

It was just before 9 a.m. when a woman reported “loud banging/cracking” noises in the ceiling about her business. Officials had predicted the roof would collapse and evacuated the businesses.

A roof collapse at a Sutton plaza (WBZ-TV)

A roof collapse at a Sutton plaza (WBZ-TV)

“The loading on the roof was well over 100 pounds per square foot which exceeds the building codes more than double. It’s a shame, but it is what it is,” said building commissioner John Couture.

Sutton Fire Chief Matt Belsito said the building’s owner was prepared for the heavy snowfall.

Inside a plaza after a roof collapse in Sutton (Photo credit Sutton police)

Inside a plaza after a roof collapse in Sutton (Photo credit Sutton police)

“He had a shoveling crew, a roof cleaning crew on site they just ran out of time,” said Chief Belsito.

TIPS: Avoid Roof Snow Removal Scams

The businesses affected include an Edible Arrangements, a dentist’s office, a liquor store and nail salon.

There have been 74 roof collapses in Massachusetts since Feb. 9 during an unprecedented winter, according to state officials.

Inside Edible Arrangements in Sutton after a roof collapse (Photo credit Sutton police)

Inside Edible Arrangements in Sutton after a roof collapse (Photo credit Sutton police)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch