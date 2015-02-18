Sutton Shopping Plaza Roof Collapses, Closes Post Office

SUTTON (CBS) — The roof of a shopping plaza in Sutton collapsed Wednesday afternoon under the weight of heavy snow drifts.

Earlier in the day, a partial collapse at the two-story plaza off Route 146 closed several businesses and the post office, police said.

It was just before 9 a.m. when a woman reported “loud banging/cracking” noises in the ceiling about her business. Officials had predicted the roof would collapse and evacuated the businesses.

“The loading on the roof was well over 100 pounds per square foot which exceeds the building codes more than double. It’s a shame, but it is what it is,” said building commissioner John Couture.

Sutton Fire Chief Matt Belsito said the building’s owner was prepared for the heavy snowfall.

“He had a shoveling crew, a roof cleaning crew on site they just ran out of time,” said Chief Belsito.

The businesses affected include an Edible Arrangements, a dentist’s office, a liquor store and nail salon.

There have been 74 roof collapses in Massachusetts since Feb. 9 during an unprecedented winter, according to state officials.