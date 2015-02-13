Phantom Gourmet: Romantic Restaurants With Shareable Plates

BOSTON (CBS) – Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend is a perfect storm for local restaurants and bars.
Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet finds some romantic restaurants that specialize in shareable small plates.
For authentic Spanish tapas and a very active bar scene, Barcelona in Brookline and the South End is a popular spot for small plates.
Galley Kitchen and Bar in Scituate takes a different approach to shareable plates featuring New England seafood as well as global flavors.
With a new restaurant in Wellesley, as well eateries in Worcester and Providence, Bocado has a huge menu of Spanish small plates, from fried goat cheese to garlic shrimp.
For more food and fun watch the Phantom Gourmet Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on myTV38.
One Comment