Phantom Gourmet: ‘Super’ Chicken Wings

BOSTON (CBS) – They may be a bit messy, but no football party would be complete without a spread of chicken wings. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet searched for some “super” wings at area restaurants.
Giving the traditional buffalo wing a new twist, The New World Tavern in Plymouth adds cranberries to the sauce for a little extra tang.
Cagney’s in Quincy serves classic buffalo wings as well as some more adventurous flavors like bacon, cheese and even Sriracha honey.
Corner Stop in Cohasset is a modern American restaurant that serves the ever-popular Italian style wings.
