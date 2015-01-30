WBZ4[1]
Phantom Gourmet: ‘Super’ Chicken Wings

January 30, 2015 5:30 PM By Dave and Dan Andelman
BOSTON (CBS) – They may be a bit messy, but no football party would be complete without a spread of chicken wings. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet searched for some “super” wings at area restaurants.

Giving the traditional buffalo wing a new twist, The New World Tavern in Plymouth adds cranberries to the sauce for a little extra tang.

Cagney’s in Quincy serves classic buffalo wings as well as some more adventurous flavors like bacon, cheese and even Sriracha honey.

Corner Stop in Cohasset is a modern American restaurant that serves the ever-popular Italian style wings.

On Sunday the biggest day in football meets the biggest day in food! We’ll have all the best spots for wings, pizza and snacks on the Phantom Gourmet Pregame Marathon from 10:30a.m. to 5p.m. on myTV38.

