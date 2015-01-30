Montana Says Brady Ordered DeflateGate, But No Big Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Montana was Tom Brady’s idol growing up, so hopefully the Patriots quarterback doesn’t see Montana’s take on the “Deflategate” controversy ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Montana said if the Patriots’ footballs were deflated ahead of their AFC Championship win over the Indianapolis Colts, it was Brady who ordered it.

“I mean, it’s easy to figure out who did it,” Montana told The Boston Globe. “Did Tom do it? No, but Tom likes the balls that way, obviously, or you wouldn’t have 11 of them that way without him complaining, because as a quarterback, you know how you like the ball. If it doesn’t feel like that, something is wrong. It’s a stupid thing to even be talking about because they shouldn’t have the rule anyway. If you want to see the game played at the best, everybody has a different grip, everybody likes a different feel.

“If I ever want a ball a certain way, I don’t do it myself,” he said. “So, somebody did it for him. But I don’t know why everybody is making a big deal out of trying to figure out who did it. It’s pretty simple. If it was done, it was done for a reason.”

Montana said the inflation rule shouldn’t exist, and also had plenty of praise for Brady.

“The guy is a great quarterback,” said Montana. “There is a category that people like to say, ‘the greatest to ever play,’ he is definitely in that category. But I think it’s hard to put anybody up there no matter who it might be. Go back and watch Otto Graham and Sammy Baugh. If you haven’t seen any footage, it’s ridiculous the things those guys did back then. I think it’s really hard to compare, but Tom obviously is having a tremendous career.”

With a win over the Seahawks on Sunday, Brady will join Montana and Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks with four Super Bowl titles.

On Thursday, Brady made it clear on his facebook page that being like Joe Cool has always been a dream of his.

