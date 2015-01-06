BOSTON (CBS) – The commercials for weight loss started right after Christmas this year.

The Dreaded Weight Loss Plan

Two-thirds of adults are overweight. Thirty-four percent are obese. And a study published in the AMA Journal found that only 25% of dieters stuck to their diets for over a year.

We are being tempted every day to over indulge. We human beings are wired to eat when food is plentiful and now it is always plentiful.

So many of us want to start the new year by losing those pounds gained during the holidays. Let’s review some diets and their costs.

Weight Watchers has been ranked the number 1 diet by US News & World Report for four years in a row. They provide local meetings and have a very active website, claiming they have close to 4,000 recipes for you.

They promote learning to survive in the real world with real food and real temptations and the people who work for Weight Watchers are required to be Weight Watchers graduates, meaning they have lost weight on the program.

You can buy a monthly pass for $43 and that includes a new program where you can reach a member of the coaching team 24/7.

Jenny Craig has a program where they provide one-on-one counseling, usually 20 minutes a week.

Membership fees vary with an enrollment fee of $99 and then $20 a week plus the cost of food. You must purchase your foods thru their Center, which is where they really make their money.

Their prepackaged food costs on average $15 to $22 a day, plus shipping, plus the cost of fresh fruit and veggies and milk.

NutriSystem is also a prepared food program. Marie Osmond and Dan Marino are the current celebrity spokespersons. There are no enrollment fees and no meetings. You need to purchase all of your meals directly from them. Cost about $12 a day for their food. Plus the fresh fruit, veggies, and anything else you purchase. NutriSystem does claim to be cheaper than Jenny Craig.

All these plans are for both women and men!

One more thing: A weight watcher tip: use a journal to keep track of what you are eating. If you bite it, you write it! If you nibble, you scribble!

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., and 7:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.