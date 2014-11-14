Phantom Gourmet: Magnificent Meatballs

BOSTON (CBS) – The temperatures are dropping so now is the time for a nice, warm meal. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet is on the hunt for the ultimate Italian comfort food: meatballs.
Nappi in Medford is a butcher shop-turned-restaurant that turns out some of the best home-style meatballs in greater Boston.
Greenside Grill at the South Shore Country Club in Hingham puts a Mediterranean twist on their signature appetizer.
Ten Cousins in Westport stands out for their mega-sized meatballs.
In the North End, you could throw a meatball and hit a dozen good Italian restaurants.
Phantom especially likes the meatballs at Pagliuca’s on Parmenter Street and Strega on Hanover Street.
For more food and fun, watch the Phantom Gourmet Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 and 11, on MyTV38.
MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM CBS BOSTON
One Comment