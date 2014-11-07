WBZ4[1]
Phantom Gourmet: Hot Spots At Connecticut Casinos

November 7, 2014 5:15 PM By Dave and Dan Andelman
Filed Under: Ballo, Casinos, Dan Andelman, Foxwoods, Hash House a Go Go, Mohegan Sun, Phantom Gourmet

BOSTON (CBS) – Some great restaurants are bound to appear along with the casinos that voters approved on Tuesday. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet has a tour of what could be coming soon.

Located inside Mohegan Sun, Ballo is one of the biggest and tastiest Italian restaurants in all of New England.

Gamblers who want to go “all-in” on a huge meal can head to Hash House A Go-Go at Mohegan Sun.

For a luxury steakhouse experience at Foxwoods, David Burke Prime serves up specialties like a dry aged ribeye for two, and maple glazed double cut pepper bacon.

Some Boston area chefs have restaurants at the Connecticut casinos, including Jasper White’s Summer Shack at Mohegan Sun and Michael Schlow’s Alta Strada at Foxwoods.

For more food and fun, watch the Phantom Gourmet Saturday Sunday at 10:30 and 11 am on MyTV38.

