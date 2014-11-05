Voters Repeal Law Tying Gas Tax Hikes To Inflation

Geoff Diehl To Officially Challenge Warren For SenateRepublican state Representative Geoff Diehl is formally launching his challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Teamsters On Trial In 'Top Chef' Extortion CaseTuesday marked the first day of the federal extortion trial of four Teamsters accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the show 'Top Chef' while it filmed in Boston.

Baker Proposes Allowing Police To Hold Violent Criminals After ICE RulingGovernor Charlie Baker has proposed legislation that would allow state and local police officers to hold people who have committed serious and violent crimes at the request of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

I-Team: Monopole Moratorium Extended for MBTA’s Controversial WiFi ProjectQuestions and concerns continue to swirl around the MBTA’s controversial plan to upgrade WiFi service by installing hundreds of 74-foot monopoles along the Commuter Rail system.