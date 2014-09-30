Patriots Hope To Learn From Embarrassing Loss To Chiefs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t do much right on Monday night, and suffered a painful 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on national television.

Bill Belichick didn’t need many words to explain his team’s performance.

“We did a lot of things wrong,” the head coach said after the second biggest defeat of his Patriots tenure. “We need to do everything better.”

An embarrassed bunch of Patriots, who entered the season in the small field of Super Bowl favorites, are now pretty ticked off after falling to 2-2 on the season. But they know better than to feel sorry for themselves, and are determined not to suffer another debacle like the one on Monday night.

“We have to learn from it,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said at the podium following the loss. “It was just a bad performance by everybody. I want to make sure we never have this feeling again.”

Brady’s night came to an end early, making way for rookie Jimmy Garoppolo to make his NFL debut. Brady connected on 14 of his 23 passes for 159 yards, but his night came to a close after Chiefs safety Husain Abdullah picked him off and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. That gave Kansas City a 41-7 lead, and capped off an overall horrid night for the New England offense.

“They told me I was coming out, so,” Brady said of Belichick’s decision.

But the game was all but over much earlier than that. The Chiefs had a 17-0 lead at halftime after racking up 303 yards of offense — the first team to pick up that many yards in the first half against the Patriots since Belichick took over.

With glaring issues on both sides of the ball, the Patriots certainly have some work to do this week.

“We have to figure out what we have to do better,” said Brady, noting the team struggled to start both the first and second half. “We just couldn’t get started, got behind and turned the ball over in the third quarter. We fought in the fourth which was good to see, but we have to get ahead of these teams and play from ahead.”

While Brady and the offense has drawn most of the criticism this season, the New England defense was just as bad on Monday night. Safety Devin McCourty did not mince words when talking about the loss.

“This was probably the most embarrassing game I’ve been a part of. We lost on every aspect,” said McCourty. “We’ll definitely learn something from this. Now it’s all about fighting, getting better and trying to play better next week.”

“We were always out of the game, it seemed,” said veteran nose tackle Vince Wilfork. “They beat us like we stole something tonight. It was pretty bad. We have to fix our mistakes and move forward.

“Hopefully we never have this feeling again after a ballgame, because it sucks to have this feeling,” added Wilfork. “They just basically destroyed us.”

Up next for the Patriots are the 3-0 Cincinnati Bengals, who come to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night after having their bye week. The Patriots will be on a short week, and will have to figure things out quickly if they want to compete against one of the best teams in the NFL.

That also means putting Monday night’s loss behind them.

“We have to. It all counts the same in the end,” said Brady. “As quickly as we can, we have to move on. It’s already a short week. It’s probably good it’s a short week.”

“There is no magic fix or something we can do in one day to make it better,” said McCourty. “It’s going to be hard work, practicing and getting better. That’s the only way to fix a game like this.”

While they may be 2-2 after some uninspired football over the first quarter of the season, the Patriots are still atop the AFC East. And Brady still has plenty of confidence that his team has a lot of fight left in them.

“We’re not going to quit. That’s one thing I can assure you,” Brady said confidently. “We all feel like we have a good football team, we just didn’t play that way tonight. We’ll see what we’re made of this week.”

