The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Boston

When football season is in full swing, leave your favorite spot on the couch behind – for the upbeat atmosphere of these spots. Each of these bars offers the NFL Sunday Ticket; and with all the games you could ask for, they make for the perfect place to cheer on your favorite team even if it isn’t the Pat’s. An out of town transplant or die-hard fan of any team, will find the perfect TVs, food, and drinks at the following locations.

Arizona Cardinals

The Greatest Bar

262 Friend St

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 367-0544

www.thegreatestbar.com

Atlanta Falcons

Champion’s Boston Sports Bar & Restaurant

110 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 927-5304

www.championsboston.com

Baltimore Ravens

The Pour House

907 Boylston St.

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 236-1767

www.pourhouseboston.com

Buffalo Bills

The Harp

85 Causeway St.

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 742-1010

www.harpboston.com

Carolina Panthers

McGreevy’s

911 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 262-0911

www.mcgreevysboston.com

Chicago Bears

Cask’n Flagon

62 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 536-4840

www.casknflagon.com

Cincinnati Bengals

Phoenix Landing

512 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

(617) 576-6260

www.phoenixlandingbar.com

Cleveland Browns

The Crossing

1592 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02120

(617) 487-4851

www.thecrossingbar.com

Dallas Cowboys

Game On

82 Lansdowne St

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 351-7001

www.gameonboston.com

Denver Broncos

Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill

1265 Boylston St

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 236-7369

www.jerryremys.com

Detroit Lions

Coolidge Corner Clubhouse

307 Harvard St

Brookline, MA 02446

(617) 566-4948

www.thecoolidgecornerclubhouse.com

Green Bay Packers

Regina Pizzeria

353 Cambridge St.

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 783-2300

www.reginapizza.com

Houston Texans

Courtside

299 Cambridge St.

Cambridge, MA 02141

(617) 547-4374

www.courtsidekaraoke.com

Indianapolis Colts

The Brown Jug

1014 Revere Beach Pkwy

Chelsea, MA 02150

(617) 884-9579

www.BrownJugrestaurant.com

Jacksonville Jaguars

Newtowne Grille

1945 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

(617) 661-1795

www.newtownegrillecambridge.com

Kansas City Chiefs

White Horse Tavern

116 Brighton Ave

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 254-6633

www.whitehorseboston.com

Miami Dolphins

Stadium Sports Bar and Grill

232 Old Colony Ave

South Boston, MA 02127

(617) 269-5100

www.stadiumbars.com

Minnesota Vikings

The Joshua Tree

256 Elm St

Somerville, MA 02144

(617) 623-9910

www.joshuatreesomerville.com

New England Patriots

The Living Room

101 Atlantic Ave

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 723-5101

www.thelivingroomboston.com

New Orleans Saints

Clerys Bar & Restaurant

113 Dartmouth St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 262-9874

www.clerysboston.com

New York Giants

Waterfront Cafe

450 Commercial St.

Boston, MA 02109

(617) 523-4055

www.waterfrontcbg-hub.com

New York Jets

The Kinsale Irish Pub & Restaurant

2 Center Plaza

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 742-5577

www.classicirish.com/kinsale-home.php

Oakland Raiders

Sports Grille Boston

132 Canal St

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 367-9302

www.sportsgrilleboston.com

Philadelphia Eagles

T’s Pub

973 Commonwealth Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 254-0807

www.tspub.com

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlantic Beer Garden

146 Seaport Blvd.

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 357-8000

www.atlanticbeergarden.com

San Diego Chargers

Mass Ave Tavern

94 Mass Ave

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 927-4900

www.massavetavern.com

San Francisco 49ers

The Four’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

166 Canal St

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 720-4455

www.thefours.com

Seattle Seahawks

CBS Scene

200 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

(508) 203-2200

www.cbsscene.com

St. Louis Rams

Tavern In the Square

161 Brighton Ave.

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 782-8100

www.taverninthesquare.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Conor Larkin’s Grill & Tap

329 Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 867-0084

https://www.facebook.com/conorlarkins

Tennessee Titans

Parlor Sports

3 Beacon St

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 576-0231

www.parlorsportsbar.com

Washington Redskins

The Draft

34 Harvard Ave

Allston, MA 02134

(617) 783-9400

www.thedraftbarandgrille.com

