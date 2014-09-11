The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Boston

When football season is in full swing, leave your favorite spot on the couch behind – for the upbeat atmosphere of these spots. Each of these bars offers the NFL Sunday Ticket; and with all the games you could ask for, they make for the perfect place to cheer on your favorite team even if it isn’t the Pat’s. An out of town transplant or die-hard fan of any team, will find the perfect TVs, food, and drinks at the following locations.
Arizona Cardinals
The Greatest Bar
262 Friend St
Boston, MA 02114
(617) 367-0544
www.thegreatestbar.com
Atlanta Falcons
Champion’s Boston Sports Bar & Restaurant
110 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 927-5304
www.championsboston.com
Baltimore Ravens
The Pour House
907 Boylston St.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 236-1767
www.pourhouseboston.com
Buffalo Bills
The Harp
85 Causeway St.
Boston, MA 02114
(617) 742-1010
www.harpboston.com
Carolina Panthers
McGreevy’s
911 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 262-0911
www.mcgreevysboston.com
Chicago Bears
Cask’n Flagon
62 Brookline Ave.
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 536-4840
www.casknflagon.com
Cincinnati Bengals
Phoenix Landing
512 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 576-6260
www.phoenixlandingbar.com
Cleveland Browns
The Crossing
1592 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
(617) 487-4851
www.thecrossingbar.com
Dallas Cowboys
Game On
82 Lansdowne St
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 351-7001
www.gameonboston.com
Denver Broncos
Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill
1265 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 236-7369
www.jerryremys.com
Detroit Lions
Coolidge Corner Clubhouse
307 Harvard St
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 566-4948
www.thecoolidgecornerclubhouse.com
Green Bay Packers
Regina Pizzeria
353 Cambridge St.
Allston, MA 02134
(617) 783-2300
www.reginapizza.com
Houston Texans
Courtside
299 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 547-4374
www.courtsidekaraoke.com
Indianapolis Colts
The Brown Jug
1014 Revere Beach Pkwy
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 884-9579
www.BrownJugrestaurant.com
Jacksonville Jaguars
Newtowne Grille
1945 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
(617) 661-1795
www.newtownegrillecambridge.com
Kansas City Chiefs
White Horse Tavern
116 Brighton Ave
Allston, MA 02134
(617) 254-6633
www.whitehorseboston.com
Miami Dolphins
Stadium Sports Bar and Grill
232 Old Colony Ave
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-5100
www.stadiumbars.com
Minnesota Vikings
The Joshua Tree
256 Elm St
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 623-9910
www.joshuatreesomerville.com
New England Patriots
The Living Room
101 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02110
(617) 723-5101
www.thelivingroomboston.com
New Orleans Saints
Clerys Bar & Restaurant
113 Dartmouth St.
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 262-9874
www.clerysboston.com
New York Giants
Waterfront Cafe
450 Commercial St.
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 523-4055
www.waterfrontcbg-hub.com
New York Jets
The Kinsale Irish Pub & Restaurant
2 Center Plaza
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 742-5577
www.classicirish.com/kinsale-home.php
Oakland Raiders
Sports Grille Boston
132 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
(617) 367-9302
www.sportsgrilleboston.com
Philadelphia Eagles
T’s Pub
973 Commonwealth Ave.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 254-0807
www.tspub.com
Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlantic Beer Garden
146 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 357-8000
www.atlanticbeergarden.com
San Diego Chargers
Mass Ave Tavern
94 Mass Ave
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 927-4900
www.massavetavern.com
San Francisco 49ers
The Four’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
166 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
(617) 720-4455
www.thefours.com
Seattle Seahawks
CBS Scene
200 Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 203-2200
www.cbsscene.com
St. Louis Rams
Tavern In the Square
161 Brighton Ave.
Allston, MA 02134
(617) 782-8100
www.taverninthesquare.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Conor Larkin’s Grill & Tap
329 Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 867-0084
https://www.facebook.com/conorlarkins
Tennessee Titans
Parlor Sports
3 Beacon St
Somerville, MA 02143
(617) 576-0231
www.parlorsportsbar.com
Washington Redskins
The Draft
34 Harvard Ave
Allston, MA 02134
(617) 783-9400
www.thedraftbarandgrille.com
Michelle Levine is a creative energetic, young professional that is passionate about everything Boston has to offer. She loves to attend local events, dine out, and cook and wants to share her findings with you. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.
One Comment
This is outdated. The bar of the OFFICIAL Miami Dolphins Fans of Boston fan club is 6B Lounge at 6B Beacon St, Boston.
The ONLY Minnesota Vikings bar in Boston is 730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio in Central Square. 730 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139. (617) 868-8800