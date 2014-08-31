HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Pete Frates, Inspiration For ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Becomes A Father

August 31, 2014 4:05 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player and inspiration for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, is a new dad.

Frates’ wife, Julie, gave birth to Lucy Fitzgerald Frates early Sunday morning, according to a family friend who reports that everybody is perfect.

Lucy weighed in at 7.8 pounds and is 19.5 inches.

“Yes!! Little Lucy Frates has arrived and Mom, Dad and Lucy are perfect! Amazing blessing as the exclamation point to the miraculous month of August 2014!” the Frate family posted on Facebook.

The Ice Bucket Challenge gained traction on social media this summer due in large part to the efforts of Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

The ALS Association has said it received $100.9 million between July 29 and August 29. In total, three million donors have contributed in that time.

During the same period last year, the ALS Association received $2.8 million in donations.

When taking part in the challenge, users post a video of themselves pouring a bucket of ice water over their head to social media. Participants then make a donation to charity and challenge others to duplicate the task.

