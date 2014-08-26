WBZ-TV Announces New Anchor Teams For 5, 6, 10 And 11 pm Newscasts

BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV News today announced that Lisa Hughes and David Wade will co-anchor WBZ-TV News at 5PM and 11PM, and Paula Ebben and Jonathan Elias will co-anchor WBZ-TV News at 6PM as well as WBZ-TV News at 10PM on myTV38 (WSBK-TV).
The new anchor assignments were announced today by Mark Lund, President & General Manager of CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV and myTV38, and they are effective on Monday, September 1, 2014.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher will continue to anchor WBZ-TV AccuWeather reports for WBZ-TV News at 5PM, 6PM, and 11PM, as well as WBZ-TV News at 10PM on myTV38.
“We are very fortunate that the entire WBZ-TV anchor team has great experience, a track record for outstanding journalism, strong local ties, and unmatched commitment to public service,” said Lund.
“These anchor assignments give us even more opportunities for the WBZ-TV news team to create the best content in the market, produce more investigative and enterprise reports, and continue to be the market’s #1 choice for news on the stories that matter most to our community.”
Boston’s WBZ-TV and sister-station myTV38 (WSBK-TV) are part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corporation.
