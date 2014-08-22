WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
FBI, Homeland Security Bulletin Asks Police To Be Aware Of ISIS

August 22, 2014 11:55 PM
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Federal authorities sent a bulletin to U.S. law enforcement Friday in light of the threat concerning militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to CBS News.

The bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI cites no known threat to the U.S. homeland, but reminds law enforcement to be alert and aware of the ISIS threat, CBS reported.

U.S. law enforcement has been intensifying efforts to identify Islamic State sympathizers who could help export the group’s brand of violent jihad to the United States.

They come amid a new barrage of U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic State group that beheaded American journalist James Foley of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The group called Foley’s killing revenge for previous strikes against militants in Iraq.

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis says there’s no question the stakes have been raised by ISIS running from Syria through Iraq.

“They’ve not only collected ransom from European countries for hostages but they’ve sacked several banks that have given them hundreds of millions of dollars,” Davis said.

“When you see an organization that’s this well grounded in tactics also having the ability financially to move those plans forward it’s a very troubling time,” he added.

Davis called the ISIS militants highly trained military people who know exactly what they’re doing.

(TM and © Copyright 2014 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

