FBI, Homeland Security Bulletin Asks Police To Be Aware Of ISIS

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Federal authorities sent a bulletin to U.S. law enforcement Friday in light of the threat concerning militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to CBS News.

The bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI cites no known threat to the U.S. homeland, but reminds law enforcement to be alert and aware of the ISIS threat, CBS reported.

U.S. law enforcement has been intensifying efforts to identify Islamic State sympathizers who could help export the group’s brand of violent jihad to the United States.

They come amid a new barrage of U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic State group that beheaded American journalist James Foley of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The group called Foley’s killing revenge for previous strikes against militants in Iraq.

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis says there’s no question the stakes have been raised by ISIS running from Syria through Iraq.

“They’ve not only collected ransom from European countries for hostages but they’ve sacked several banks that have given them hundreds of millions of dollars,” Davis said.

“When you see an organization that’s this well grounded in tactics also having the ability financially to move those plans forward it’s a very troubling time,” he added.

Davis called the ISIS militants highly trained military people who know exactly what they’re doing.

