This Week On myTV38: August 4-8

August 4, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 8/4 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Queasy Rider”
Doug goes against Carrie’s wishes and buys a motorcycle. However, he soon figures out he doesn’t like it, but doesn’t want to admit it to Carrie.

QUOTE
 Doug: So you’re gonna get cancer to prove a point?
Carrie: Sure! I’ll be in an iron lung, you’ll be in a wheelchair. Hey, you know what, maybe we can chip in and get a helper monkey!

 

 

Tuesday 8/5 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“A Kosher Slaughterhouse out in Fontana”
Against their will, Charlie and Alan agree to throw Evelyn a party. Also, Berta manages to get them to hire her sister for the catering, and sibling rivalry ensues.

QUOTE
 Alan: Mom’s here. Charlie, can you hear me?
Charlie: Yeah, I just prefer to live in denial

 

 

Wednesday 8/6 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary”
Penny is forced to ask one of her friends to go out with Howard. Meanwhile, Sheldon participates in a trading-card contest against his archrival.

QUOTE
 Penny: I just told her you’re an aerospace engineer and you speak five languages.
Howard: Six, if you count Klingon.
Leonard: Girls don’t count Klingon, Howard. Right?
Penny: Right.

 

 

Thursday 8/7 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Parent Trapped”
Deacon and Kelly ask Doug and Carrie to be their baby’s godparents, but Carrie is reluctant until she sees a new couple take their place.

QUOTE
 Carrie: That’s gonna be a fun night. ‘Hey, remember that thing about raising your kids if they’re ever orphaned and helpless? Well, gotta give ya a big fat NO! Buh bye.’

 

 

Friday 8/8 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Guitarist Amplification”
Sheldon is forced to be the mediator when Leonard and Penny get into an argument about her friend staying at her apartment.

QUOTE
 Penny: Hey.
Leonard: Hey.
[pause]
Leonard: We’re uh, going to the movies.
Sheldon: No, we’re not. We’re standing in the hallway, suffering through an awkward encounter.

 

 

