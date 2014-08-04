This Week On myTV38: August 4-8

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 8/4 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Queasy Rider”

Doug goes against Carrie’s wishes and buys a motorcycle. However, he soon figures out he doesn’t like it, but doesn’t want to admit it to Carrie.

QUOTE Doug: So you’re gonna get cancer to prove a point?

Carrie: Sure! I’ll be in an iron lung, you’ll be in a wheelchair. Hey, you know what, maybe we can chip in and get a helper monkey!



Tuesday 8/5 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“A Kosher Slaughterhouse out in Fontana”

Against their will, Charlie and Alan agree to throw Evelyn a party. Also, Berta manages to get them to hire her sister for the catering, and sibling rivalry ensues.

QUOTE Alan: Mom’s here. Charlie, can you hear me?

Charlie: Yeah, I just prefer to live in denial



Wednesday 8/6 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary”

Penny is forced to ask one of her friends to go out with Howard. Meanwhile, Sheldon participates in a trading-card contest against his archrival.

QUOTE Penny: I just told her you’re an aerospace engineer and you speak five languages.

Howard: Six, if you count Klingon.

Leonard: Girls don’t count Klingon, Howard. Right?

Penny: Right.



Thursday 8/7 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Parent Trapped”

Deacon and Kelly ask Doug and Carrie to be their baby’s godparents, but Carrie is reluctant until she sees a new couple take their place.

QUOTE Carrie: That’s gonna be a fun night. ‘Hey, remember that thing about raising your kids if they’re ever orphaned and helpless? Well, gotta give ya a big fat NO! Buh bye.’



Friday 8/8 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Guitarist Amplification”

Sheldon is forced to be the mediator when Leonard and Penny get into an argument about her friend staying at her apartment.

QUOTE Penny: Hey.

Leonard: Hey.

[pause]

Leonard: We’re uh, going to the movies.

Sheldon: No, we’re not. We’re standing in the hallway, suffering through an awkward encounter.



< Browse more online features from myTV38