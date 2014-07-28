This Week On myTV38: July 28-August 1

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 7/28 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Back Off Mary Poppins”

Charlie is throwing a party at his beach house for his close-knit group of friends, but Alan isn’t invited, no matter how hard he pleads.

QUOTE Alan: Wait a minute; you don’t consider me a friend?

Charlie: It’s not up to me. A friend is someone you choose, a brother is someone you get…

Alan: Excuse me?

Charlie: There’s no choice involved! Your dad just wakes you up in the middle of the night and says, ‘Your mom wasn’t really fat and this isn’t your room anymore.’



Tuesday 7/29 – 7:30pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Cooper-Hofstadter Polarization”

After being invited to a physics conference with Leonard to present his findings, Sheldon refuses to go because he doesn’t want to share the honor.

QUOTE Leonard: You can not blow up my head with your mind.

Sheldon: Then I’ll settle for an aneurysm.



Wednesday 7/30 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“A Bag Full of Jawea”

Jake is in danger of suspension after he gives his teacher the middle finger, so Charlie decides to go out with her in order to get him out of trouble.

QUOTE Charlie: Oh, Miss Pasternak…

Miss Pasternak: How come you never call me by my first name?

Charlie: I don’t know, this just seems way hotter.



Thursday 7/31 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Maybe Baby”

Doug realizes he wants to have a baby after playing with Deacon’s three-year-old, however Carrie is a little hesitant.

QUOTE Carrie: Let’s leave it in the hands of God.

Doug: What?

Carrie: If I make this light, we’re having a baby!



Friday 8/1 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Jiminy Conjecture”

Leonard and Penny finally hook up, but it ends up being a little awkward afterwards. Meanwhile, Sheldon and Howard wager on the species of a cricket.

QUOTE Leonard: What are we drinking now?

Penny: Peppermint schnapps.

Leonard: Why would you buy peppermint schnapps?

Penny: Because I like peppermint, and it’s fun to say schnapps. Hey Leonard.

Leonard: What?

Penny: Schnapps.



