This Week On myTV38: July 7-11

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 7/7 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Paternal Affairs”

To Doug’s horror, his aunt Sheila starts dating Arthur. Knowing that it won’t work out between the two of them, Doug begins to feel bad for him.

QUOTE Doug: Listen closely to me, Arthur. You may not ask my aunt to marry you.

Arthur: Oh, so I’m good enough to be your father-in-law, but not your uncle, that it?



Tuesday 7/8 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Alan Harper, Frontier Chiropractor”

After seeing Judith’s new look and boyfriend, Alan decides to change his appearance to get back into the dating scene.

QUOTE Alan: I just don’t feel comfortable in this stuff.

Charlie: I knew it, I knew you’d chicken out.

Alan: Chicken out? I’m not even going to dignify that with a response.

Charlie: At least your wife had the guts to try something new.



Wednesday 7/9 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Lizard-Spock Expansion”

Howard thinks he finally found the love of his life, but Leonard inadvertently steals her away, jeopardizing their friendship.

QUOTE Sheldon: Howard is employing a schoolyard paradigm in which you are, for all intents and purposes, deceased. He intends to act on this by not speaking to you, feigning an inability to hear you when you speak, and otherwise refusing to acknowledge your existence.

Leonard: That’s just ridiculous! Why are you cooperating with him?

Sheldon: I don’t make the rules, Leonard.



Thursday 7/10 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Educating Doug”

Doug becomes the class clown after Carrie enrolls them in a college course because she fears they’re becoming dumb and stupid.

QUOTE Carrie: Doug, I know you beat up Spence for his homework!

Doug: He told you! He is so dead!

Carrie: No, he did not tell me, his mother called!



Friday 7/11 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The White Asparagus Translation”

Sheldon loves the new girl Leonard is dating, but his enthusiasm turns out to be disastrous for his friend.

QUOTE Sheldon: Of the handful of women Leonard’s been involved with, she’s the one I have ever found tolerable.

Penny: Well, what about me?

Sheldon: The statement stands for itself.



