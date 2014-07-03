Tanguay: Too Much Money Tied Up Between Avery Bradley & Jeff Green In 2014-15

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Avery Bradley reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics that will earn him a cool $32 million.

$8 million per year is a lot of cash for a player with a history of injuries, albeit minor ones, that have sidelined him for long stretches.

When news came out on Wednesday of the signing, what immediately came to mind for Gresh was trade — and if the Celtics can move Bradley and his large price tag Gary Tanguay is more than okay with it.

However if he stays, well that’s a different story.

Tanguay, filling in for the vacationing Scott Zolak, had some thoughts on the Bradley signing.

“I hope they do move him for [$8 million]. I hope it’s a sign-and-trade. If so, great. Phenomenal. We all know Avery is a very good defender. He loves to play basketball. He’s a hardworking guy and he loves to compete. But when I saw the number my jaw hit the floor.

“The reality is Danny Ainge gives money to guys he likes. That’s the conclusion I’ve come to. Jeff Green got $9 million a year coming off open heart surgery. I’m wondering if the Celtics bid against themselves, because they’ve given Avery Bradley — who they like, that’s fine — $32 million. I think that’s outrageous. Next season they have $17 million tied up in Jeff Green and Avery Bradley. Seventeen. Million. Dollars.

“Avery Bradley, some call him an elite defender, he’s not worth $8 million a year. I don’t get it. I don’t get it. If other teams were willing to sign him, then okay. Bye! You overpay for guys when you’re making a [championship] run, not when you’re rebuilding. I fail to see the logic in that.

“When you’re rebuilding like this you need as much cap space as possible. If Avery Bradley is in the starting lineup over Marcus Smart on opening night I’ve got a problem with that.”

What do you make of the Bradley contract?

Listen below for the full discussion:



