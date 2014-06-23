WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: June 23-27

June 23, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 6/23 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Patrons Ain’t”
Carrie and Doug donate $500 to Deacon’s son’s school. However, after a mix-up with the donation amount, they still take the recognition.

QUOTE
 Carrie: (to Father McAndrew) We got a sweet old lady fired, and we’re starting to get a little concerned about this whole ‘hell thing’. Um… what’s the deal-io on that?

 

 

Tuesday 6/24 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Nerdvana Annihilation”
The guys get excited after purchasing a time machine prop from a classic film, but Penny doesn’t seem to like it too much.

QUOTE
 Penny: Oh, please. It’s not a time machine. If anything, it looks like something Elton John would drive through the Everglades.

 

 

Wednesday 6/25 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Pilot”
Charlie’s bachelor lifestyle is disrupted when his brother and nephew show up at his doorstep and ask to move in.

QUOTE
 Jake: Your mom is my grandma?
Charlie: Yep.
Jake: Grandma says you’re a bitter disappointment.

 

 

Thursday 6/26 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Peanut Reaction”
After Penny finds out that Leonard never had a birthday party, she decides to throw a surprise party for him.

QUOTE
 Penny: This is the saddest thing I’ve ever heard.
Howard: You think?
Howard: [to Leonard] Go ahead, tell her about your senior prom.

 

 

Friday 6/27 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Two Thirty”
Doug thinks that his new dentist is purposely inflicting pain on him because he is jealous that he married Carrie. Meanwhile, Arthur is forced to see a psychotherapist.

QUOTE
 Dr. Farber: So you work with Deacon? Great guy. I switched him over to tape floss the last time he was here. How’s that working out for him?
Doug: I’m not sure, he’s a pretty private guy.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

