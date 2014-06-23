This Week On myTV38: June 23-27

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 6/23 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Patrons Ain’t”

Carrie and Doug donate $500 to Deacon’s son’s school. However, after a mix-up with the donation amount, they still take the recognition.

QUOTE Carrie: (to Father McAndrew) We got a sweet old lady fired, and we’re starting to get a little concerned about this whole ‘hell thing’. Um… what’s the deal-io on that?



Tuesday 6/24 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Nerdvana Annihilation”

The guys get excited after purchasing a time machine prop from a classic film, but Penny doesn’t seem to like it too much.

QUOTE Penny: Oh, please. It’s not a time machine. If anything, it looks like something Elton John would drive through the Everglades.

Wednesday 6/25 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Pilot”

Charlie’s bachelor lifestyle is disrupted when his brother and nephew show up at his doorstep and ask to move in.

QUOTE Jake: Your mom is my grandma?

Charlie: Yep.

Jake: Grandma says you’re a bitter disappointment.



Thursday 6/26 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Peanut Reaction”

After Penny finds out that Leonard never had a birthday party, she decides to throw a surprise party for him.

QUOTE Penny: This is the saddest thing I’ve ever heard.

Howard: You think?

Howard: [to Leonard] Go ahead, tell her about your senior prom.



Friday 6/27 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Two Thirty”

Doug thinks that his new dentist is purposely inflicting pain on him because he is jealous that he married Carrie. Meanwhile, Arthur is forced to see a psychotherapist.

QUOTE Dr. Farber: So you work with Deacon? Great guy. I switched him over to tape floss the last time he was here. How’s that working out for him?

Doug: I’m not sure, he’s a pretty private guy.



