This Week On myTV38: June 2-6

Monday 6/2 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Oxy Moron”

Carrie is offended when Doug thinks of him first when their plane makes a rough landing, taking the one oxygen mask available to them.

QUOTE Doug: If I was in danger-really, really in danger — would you risk your life to protect me? Would you take a bullet for me?

Carrie: In a heartbeat.

Doug: Well, we’ll just see about that.



Tuesday 6/3 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Love Spell Potential”

Sheldon and Amy’s relationship takes a strange turn during a game of Dungeons and Dragons. Meanwhile, Raj and Lucy have an interesting date.

QUOTE Penny: Who wants drinks?

Sheldon: Oh, we don’t drink alcohol during Dungeons and Dragons. It impairs our judgement.

Penny: This isn’t alcohol, it’s a magic potion that makes me like you.

Leonard: Double potion, please.



Wednesday 6/4 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“A Bottle of Wine and a Jackhammer”

Charlie tries to convince Alan to move in with his girlfriend after she asks him to.

QUOTE Alan: Lindsey and I have decided to live together.

Jake: I don’t think Uncle Charlie’s going to like that. He’s never been real pleased you and I moved in.



Thursday 6/5 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“Pilot”

Leonard and Sheldon meet their new neighbor for the first time, but both of them have very different opinions of her.

QUOTE Sheldon: You’re not done with her, are you?

Leonard: Our babies will be smart AND beautiful.

Sheldon: Not to mention imaginary.



Friday 6/6 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Hookers, Hookers, Hookers”

Lyndsey and Eldridge move in with Charlie and Alan after he burns down their house.

QUOTE Alan: After seven years, I finally move out of your house, and within two days, I burn my new home down. You can’t write this stuff.



