This Week On myTV38: June 2-6

June 2, 2014 12:00 AM
Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 6/2 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Oxy Moron”
Carrie is offended when Doug thinks of him first when their plane makes a rough landing, taking the one oxygen mask available to them.

QUOTE
 Doug: If I was in danger-really, really in danger — would you risk your life to protect me? Would you take a bullet for me?
Carrie: In a heartbeat.
Doug: Well, we’ll just see about that.

 

 

Tuesday 6/3 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Love Spell Potential”
Sheldon and Amy’s relationship takes a strange turn during a game of Dungeons and Dragons. Meanwhile, Raj and Lucy have an interesting date.

QUOTE
 Penny: Who wants drinks?
Sheldon: Oh, we don’t drink alcohol during Dungeons and Dragons. It impairs our judgement.
Penny: This isn’t alcohol, it’s a magic potion that makes me like you.
Leonard: Double potion, please.

 

 

Wednesday 6/4 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“A Bottle of Wine and a Jackhammer”
Charlie tries to convince Alan to move in with his girlfriend after she asks him to.

QUOTE
 Alan: Lindsey and I have decided to live together.
Jake: I don’t think Uncle Charlie’s going to like that. He’s never been real pleased you and I moved in.

 

 

Thursday 6/5 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“Pilot”
Leonard and Sheldon meet their new neighbor for the first time, but both of them have very different opinions of her.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: You’re not done with her, are you?
Leonard: Our babies will be smart AND beautiful.
Sheldon: Not to mention imaginary.

 

 

Friday 6/6 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Hookers, Hookers, Hookers”
Lyndsey and Eldridge move in with Charlie and Alan after he burns down their house.

QUOTE
 Alan: After seven years, I finally move out of your house, and within two days, I burn my new home down. You can’t write this stuff.

 

 

Featured Shows & Multimedia