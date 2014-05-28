Study Released On Health Impacts Of Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health has released its report on whether Logan Airport is making its neighbors sick.

Researchers interviewed more than 6,000 people who live in 17 communities within five miles of the airport.

The DPH study finds, in adults, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease was statistically significantly higher for residents who have lived three or more years in the high exposure area. For children in the high exposure area, they were three-to-four times more likely to report asthma-related symptoms compared with children in the low exposure area.

Neighbors have blamed the airport for higher rates of lung cancer, asthma and heart disease. This study began in 2002 but has been held up for years because of funding cuts.

The study did not find a statistically significant increase in other respiratory, cardiovascular, and noise-related effects on health.

DPH’s study recommends that Massport expand their efforts with community health centers within the high exposure area to better address respiratory health, notably among children in closest proximity to the airport. Similar initiatives should be considered in consultation with local communities that would serve to further reduce the burden of air pollution on residents in closest proximity to the airport, the study says.

The 17 communities within the study area were Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Hull, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Milton, Nahant, Quincy, Revere, Saugus, Somerville, and Winthrop.