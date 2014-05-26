This Week On myTV38: May 26-30

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 5/26 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Sight Gag”

Doug pays for Carrie to get laser surgery for her birthday. However her eyesight gets worse, ruining her birthday party.

QUOTE Doug: Hey, listen, since you’re gonna be seeing clear from now on, I feel I should warn you… I’m a little overweight.



Tuesday 5/27 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Contractual Obligation Implementation”

Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard return to their junior high school to talk to the girls about careers in the science field. Meanwhile, Raj plans a big date with Lucy.

QUOTE Sheldon: Oh, hold on. While I’m comfortable speaking about science, I’m not sure I know how to spark the interest of school children. Better Google it.

Howard: What exactly are you looking up?

Sheldon: [Types] How do I get twelve-year-old girls excited?

Leonard, Howard: Nooo!



Wednesday 5/28 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Keith Moon is Vomiting in His Grave”

Alan is attracted to the mother of one of Jake’s friends, but is unsure about the relationship when he sees the negative influence the boy has on Jake.

QUOTE Jake: I’m never gonna drink again.

Charlie: Quitter.

Alan: Charlie…

Charlie: Oh right, atta boy.



Thursday 5/29 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Mean Streak”

Doug is about to break the IPS record with 951 perfect deliveries. Meanwhile, Carrie is confused why Holly enjoys spending time with Arthur.

QUOTE Doug: You see, it’s not about me. It’s really about what’s best for the company, the team. There is no “I” in IPS.



Friday 5/30 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Closure Alternative”

Sheldon is upset after one of his favorite TV shows gets cancelled. Also, Raj discovers an interesting secret about Lucy.

QUOTE Amy: You know, Sheldon, sometimes people seek the comfort of physical contact in moments like this.

Sheldon: [pause as he considers this] I am not flying back to Texas just so my mom can give me a hug.



