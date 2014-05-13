WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
P.K. Subban On Bruins’ Excitement In Game 7: ‘I Can’t Wait To Take It All Away From Them’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston May 13, 2014 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Michael Hurley, Montreal Canadiens, P.K. Subban, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a long, hard-fought series between the Bruins and Canadiens, and through six games, P.K. Subban has managed to be at the center of just about everything that’s taken place.

From racist tweets written after his double-overtime winner in Game 1, to ducking Shawn Thornton’s hit in Game 2, to his goal and assist to help Montreal win Game 3, to his wrestling match with Milan Lucic and his getting sprayed by Shawn Thornton’s water bottle in Game 5, Subban’s been a player in the spotlight since the puck first dropped on this series.

And now that it’s heading to a Game 7, Subban has ensured he’ll remain under that spotlight.

“It’s going to be great,” Subban told the media gathered at his locker after the Game 6 win. “I can’t wait for the crowd, the noise, the energy in the building [in Boston]. I can’t wait to take that all away from them.”

Well hey now. All right, then. That’s one way to one-up Claude Julien.

Subban further explained his expectations for Game 7 in a 1-on-1 interview with Pierre McGuire.

“That’s what playoffs is all about, man,” Subban told Pierre. “I hope their crowd is louder than in here [at the Bell Centre]. I hope it gets nasty, I hope it gets dirty, because at the end of the game when you’re shaking hands. Whoever wins, that’s what the feeling’s all about — it’s knowing that you battled, you went through a war and you know what? We’re going to be at the end there standing tall.”

Subban’s confidence is obviously riding high, as it should be. He’s scored four goals in the six games in this series, and he has 12 points in his 10 postseason games thus far.

There’s also the fact that Subban appears to thrive on performing in hostile environments on the road. He scored the game-tying goal in the waning moments of regulation in Game 7 in Boston in 2011, and he celebrated by waving his hand toward his ear, as if to ask the Boston crowd to continue booing him. That’s exactly what the Boston crowd does every time No. 76 touches the puck, but it’s clearly done very little to prevent him from playing great at the TD Garden. His celebration on Saturday night after scoring the Canadiens’ second goal was a bit over the top, considering his team still trailed by two goals with just 2:29 left to play, but it was indicative of the emotional charge he gets when playing in a building like Boston’s.

Of course, that 2011 celebration was short-lived, as the Bruins ended up winning with an overtime goal from Nathan Horton to eliminate the Habs and advance en route to winning the Stanley Cup. It’s a memory that Subban is aware of heading into this year’s Game 7.

“I remember losing,” Subban said of 2011. “I thought that we had an opportunity to win. I remember going into overtime and them getting a bounce. A shot that bounces through a guy’s leg, hits his leg and goes in — that can be the difference in Game 7. This is going to be the biggest game of the year for us. For some guys, the biggest games of their career so far. It’s fun. You’ve got to enjoy it. This is where legends are made.”

Read more from Michael Hurley by clicking here, or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

