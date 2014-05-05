WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: May 5-9

May 5, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 5/5 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Better Camera”
Doug and Carrie’s boss both buy her a camera for Christmas, so Doug thinks they should give the unused one to Kelly as a gift.

QUOTE
 Doug: You said [giraffes] were your favorite animal!
Carrie: At the zoo! That doesn’t mean I wanna be one!

 

 

Tuesday 5/6 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Higgs Boson Observation”
Amy gets nervous when Sheldon hires a cute, new assistant. Meanwhile, the pressures of space travel are starting to take their toll on Howard.

QUOTE
 Alex Jensen: I’m Alex, Dr. Cooper’s new assistant.
Leonard: Nice to meet you, and may God have mercy on your soul.

 

 

Wednesday 5/7 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Mmm, Fish. Yum”
Alan is forced to babysit Judith’s baby because her mother gets too drunk. Also, Jake blackmails Charlie after he runs over Chelsea’s cat.

QUOTE
 Jake: If that’s Sir Lancelot, who did you squish?
Charlie: Your hope of ever driving my car again.

 

 

Thursday 5/8 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Paint Misbehavin'”
Carrie creates a faux pax by telling Doug that she thinks Deacon is sexy. Their paintball game turns into an all out war.

QUOTE
 Doug: If you shoot Kelly, I’ll shoot Carrie.
Carrie: Doug, if you shoot me, you’re never having sex with me again.
Doug: You can’t do that!

 

 

Friday 5/9 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Extract Obliteration”
Sheldon’s relationship with Stephen Hawking is threatened over a game of “Words with Friends.” Meanwhile, Penny secretly enrolls herself in a class at a local college.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: One of the greatest intellects of our time has agreed to engage with me in a gentlemanly battle of wits. And, I’m spanking him so hard his grad students won’t be able to sit down.
Amy: You know, when one male dominates another, his testosterone level rises.
Sheldon: What’s your point?
Amy: It’s exciting to think you might be getting a testosterone level.

 

 

