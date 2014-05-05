This Week On myTV38: May 5-9

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 5/5 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Better Camera”

Doug and Carrie’s boss both buy her a camera for Christmas, so Doug thinks they should give the unused one to Kelly as a gift.

QUOTE Doug: You said [giraffes] were your favorite animal!

Carrie: At the zoo! That doesn’t mean I wanna be one!



Tuesday 5/6 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Higgs Boson Observation”

Amy gets nervous when Sheldon hires a cute, new assistant. Meanwhile, the pressures of space travel are starting to take their toll on Howard.

QUOTE Alex Jensen: I’m Alex, Dr. Cooper’s new assistant.

Leonard: Nice to meet you, and may God have mercy on your soul.



Wednesday 5/7 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Mmm, Fish. Yum”

Alan is forced to babysit Judith’s baby because her mother gets too drunk. Also, Jake blackmails Charlie after he runs over Chelsea’s cat.

QUOTE Jake: If that’s Sir Lancelot, who did you squish?

Charlie: Your hope of ever driving my car again.



Thursday 5/8 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Paint Misbehavin'”

Carrie creates a faux pax by telling Doug that she thinks Deacon is sexy. Their paintball game turns into an all out war.

QUOTE Doug: If you shoot Kelly, I’ll shoot Carrie.

Carrie: Doug, if you shoot me, you’re never having sex with me again.

Doug: You can’t do that!



Friday 5/9 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Extract Obliteration”

Sheldon’s relationship with Stephen Hawking is threatened over a game of “Words with Friends.” Meanwhile, Penny secretly enrolls herself in a class at a local college.

QUOTE Sheldon: One of the greatest intellects of our time has agreed to engage with me in a gentlemanly battle of wits. And, I’m spanking him so hard his grad students won’t be able to sit down.

Amy: You know, when one male dominates another, his testosterone level rises.

Sheldon: What’s your point?

Amy: It’s exciting to think you might be getting a testosterone level.



