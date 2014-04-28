This Week On myTV38: April 28 – May 2

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 4/28 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Hawking Excitation”

The boys get the opportunity to meet their idol Stephen Hawking, so Sheldon plans to outshine his friends with his intellect.

QUOTE Sheldon: Howard, please. This is Steven Hawking! Perhaps my only intellectual equal.



Tuesday 4/29 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Above Exalted Cyclops”

Chelsea sets up Alan on a date with her friend Rose, the same woman who stalked Charlie a few years earlier. Surprisingly, the two of them hit it off.

QUOTE Rose: This is a side of Alan Harper I’ve never seen before — forceful, confident

Alan: Oh, thank you

Rose: I don’t like it



Wednesday 4/30 – 10:30pm

Seinfeld

“The Hot Tub”

Kramer gets a new hot tub from a friend. Meanwhile, Elaine is stressed out because she is housing a marathon runner. Also, George gets rowdy with clients from out of town.

QUOTE Jerry: How do you oversleep at the Olympics?

Elaine: Oh, I know. I know.

Jerry: I mean, it’s like the biggest event of your life! You’d think you’d have, like, six alarm clocks, paying off little kids in the village to come banging on your door.



Thursday 5/1 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Countdown Reflection”

When Howard and Bernadette decide to get married before his big NASA launch, the gang tries to put together a decent wedding for them.

QUOTE Bernadette: Oh, Howie! A little star. It’s beautiful! Put it on me.

Howard: Okay. But I’m gonna have to get it back from you, so I can take it to the International Space Station. That way, when I come home, you will have a star that was actually in space.

Bernadette: My God!

Howard: Take that, every guy who’s ever bought you anything!



Friday 5/2 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Twisted Sitters”

Doug and Carrie offer to babysit Deacon and Kelly’s kids, but when one of them sees them having sex, they worry that he will tattle on them.

QUOTE Carrie: Now I feel bad.

Doug: Why?

Carrie: I just yelled at my father and called him a lunatic, that has to be wrong! Oh my god, what if something happens to him and that’s the last conversation we ever have?!

Doug: Then you’re off the hook…



