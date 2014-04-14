This Week On myTV38: April 14-18

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 4/14 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Big Dougie”

Doug isn’t satisfied with the little brother he’s given, so they decide to run a 10K together. Also, Carrie tells the wrong Doug that she loves him.

QUOTE Doug: I just found out that Deacon is a Big Brother.

Carrie: You just figured that out now?

Doug: No, I don’t mean he’s a big brotha’, I mean he’s a Big Brother.



Tuesday 4/15 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Shiny Trinket Maneuver”

Amy gets mad at Sheldon when he trivializes one of her accomplishments. Meanwhile, Howard must come to terms with the fact that Bernadette doesn’t like children.

QUOTE Sheldon: I don’t think there’s anything in this jewelry store that Amy would appreciate more than the humidifier we were just looking at at Sears.

Penny: Oh, my God! Now I know what I sound like to you when I say stupid stuff.



Wednesday 4/16 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Thank God for Scoliosis”

Charlie and Jake fight for the affection of a beautiful waitress. Alan considers hooking up with his receptionist.

QUOTE Charlie: Listen, Janine. Thanks for everything, but I should probably get this little guy home and come back. It’s way past his bedtime.

Jake: What are you talking about? It’s not past my bedtime.

Charlie: What do you wanna bet he falls asleep in the car and I have to carry him in?

Jake: What do you wanna bet he has to go home and take a laxative because he’s too old to poop normal?



Thursday 4/17 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Beta Test Initiation”

Leonard and Penny experiment with dating and their new relationship. Meanwhile, Raj develops a strange relationship with his phone’s virtual assistant.

QUOTE Raj: Do you have a last name, Siri?

Siri: My name is Siri.

Raj: One name. Just like Cher, Madonna, Adele… all the ladies that rock me.



Friday 4/18 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“David Copperfield Slipped Me a Roofie”

Convinced that his family doesn’t fully appreciate him, his receptionist invites him to move in with her and her mom.

QUOTE Alan: You know we don’t have to go out to dinner just because it’s my birthday.

Melissa: Don’t be silly. This is a very special night. How many times do you turn forty?

Alan: In my family, three or four.

Melissa: Well, the first one is the one that counts.



< Browse more online features from myTV38