WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week On myTV38: April 14-18

April 14, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 4/14 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Big Dougie”
Doug isn’t satisfied with the little brother he’s given, so they decide to run a 10K together. Also, Carrie tells the wrong Doug that she loves him.

QUOTE
 Doug: I just found out that Deacon is a Big Brother.
Carrie: You just figured that out now?
Doug: No, I don’t mean he’s a big brotha’, I mean he’s a Big Brother.

 

 

Tuesday 4/15 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Shiny Trinket Maneuver”
Amy gets mad at Sheldon when he trivializes one of her accomplishments. Meanwhile, Howard must come to terms with the fact that Bernadette doesn’t like children.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: I don’t think there’s anything in this jewelry store that Amy would appreciate more than the humidifier we were just looking at at Sears.
Penny: Oh, my God! Now I know what I sound like to you when I say stupid stuff.

 

 

Wednesday 4/16 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Thank God for Scoliosis”
Charlie and Jake fight for the affection of a beautiful waitress. Alan considers hooking up with his receptionist.

QUOTE
 Charlie: Listen, Janine. Thanks for everything, but I should probably get this little guy home and come back. It’s way past his bedtime.
Jake: What are you talking about? It’s not past my bedtime.
Charlie: What do you wanna bet he falls asleep in the car and I have to carry him in?
Jake: What do you wanna bet he has to go home and take a laxative because he’s too old to poop normal?

 

 

Thursday 4/17 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Beta Test Initiation”
Leonard and Penny experiment with dating and their new relationship. Meanwhile, Raj develops a strange relationship with his phone’s virtual assistant.

QUOTE
 Raj: Do you have a last name, Siri?
Siri: My name is Siri.
Raj: One name. Just like Cher, Madonna, Adele… all the ladies that rock me.

 

 

Friday 4/18 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“David Copperfield Slipped Me a Roofie”
Convinced that his family doesn’t fully appreciate him, his receptionist invites him to move in with her and her mom.

QUOTE
 Alan: You know we don’t have to go out to dinner just because it’s my birthday.
Melissa: Don’t be silly. This is a very special night. How many times do you turn forty?
Alan: In my family, three or four.
Melissa: Well, the first one is the one that counts.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia