This Week On myTV38: March 31-April 4

Monday 3/31 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Waiting for the Right Snapper”

Charlie must resist temptation when he realizes that he has previously met the grown daughter of the older women he’s dating.

QUOTE Dr. Freeman: This woman you’re seeing is a mother figure.

Charlie: “A mother figure?” I said she’s warm, nurturing and supportive. The words, “toxic she-devil,” did not pass my lips.



Tuesday 4/1 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Infestation Hypothesis”

Amy gets caught in the middle of a fight between Penny and Sheldon over a chair. Meanwhile, Leonard tries to increase the romance between him and Priya.

QUOTE Leonard: Some people might say it’s good that Priya and I are trying to make things work long distance. They would say things like “Your love is stronger than the miles between you”.

Sheldon: When I rise to power, those people will be sterilized.



Wednesday 4/2 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Block Buster”

At a high school football reunion, Doug is robbed of his winning block when another guy, who is now in a wheelchair, is given the accolades.

QUOTE Doug: That big block was my moment of glory. I’m not gonna get much more of them, especially considering how much TV I watch.



Thursday 4/3 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Damn You, Eggs Benedict”

It’s a series of firsts in the house as Charlie attempts to cook, Alan dates two women, and Jake tries his first sip of beer.

QUOTE Berta: [reading the title of Charlie’s book] “Cooking for Dummies”.

Charlie: No offense, Jake. I’m cooking for everybody.



Friday 4/4 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Russian Rocket Reaction”

Sheldon gets offended when Leonard decides to attend a party with Wil Wheaton. Meanwhile, Bernadette tries to prevent Howard from going to outer space.

QUOTE Bernadette: I had no choice! I had to tell his mother! He can’t go to space! He’s like a baby bird! Did you know he once got an asthma attack from reading in an old library?



