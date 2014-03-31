This Week On myTV38: March 31-April 4

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!
Monday 3/31 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“Waiting for the Right Snapper”
Charlie must resist temptation when he realizes that he has previously met the grown daughter of the older women he’s dating.
|
QUOTE
|
Dr. Freeman: This woman you’re seeing is a mother figure.
Charlie: “A mother figure?” I said she’s warm, nurturing and supportive. The words, “toxic she-devil,” did not pass my lips.
Tuesday 4/1 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Infestation Hypothesis”
Amy gets caught in the middle of a fight between Penny and Sheldon over a chair. Meanwhile, Leonard tries to increase the romance between him and Priya.
|
QUOTE
|
Leonard: Some people might say it’s good that Priya and I are trying to make things work long distance. They would say things like “Your love is stronger than the miles between you”.
Sheldon: When I rise to power, those people will be sterilized.
Wednesday 4/2 – 5:00pm
The King of Queens
“Block Buster”
At a high school football reunion, Doug is robbed of his winning block when another guy, who is now in a wheelchair, is given the accolades.
|
QUOTE
|
Doug: That big block was my moment of glory. I’m not gonna get much more of them, especially considering how much TV I watch.
Thursday 4/3 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“Damn You, Eggs Benedict”
It’s a series of firsts in the house as Charlie attempts to cook, Alan dates two women, and Jake tries his first sip of beer.
|
QUOTE
|
Berta: [reading the title of Charlie’s book] “Cooking for Dummies”.
Charlie: No offense, Jake. I’m cooking for everybody.
Friday 4/4 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Russian Rocket Reaction”
Sheldon gets offended when Leonard decides to attend a party with Wil Wheaton. Meanwhile, Bernadette tries to prevent Howard from going to outer space.
|
QUOTE
|
Bernadette: I had no choice! I had to tell his mother! He can’t go to space! He’s like a baby bird! Did you know he once got an asthma attack from reading in an old library?