WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week On myTV38: March 31-April 4

March 31, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 3/31 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Waiting for the Right Snapper”
Charlie must resist temptation when he realizes that he has previously met the grown daughter of the older women he’s dating.

QUOTE
 Dr. Freeman: This woman you’re seeing is a mother figure.
Charlie: “A mother figure?” I said she’s warm, nurturing and supportive. The words, “toxic she-devil,” did not pass my lips.

 

 

Tuesday 4/1 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Infestation Hypothesis”
Amy gets caught in the middle of a fight between Penny and Sheldon over a chair. Meanwhile, Leonard tries to increase the romance between him and Priya.

QUOTE
 Leonard: Some people might say it’s good that Priya and I are trying to make things work long distance. They would say things like “Your love is stronger than the miles between you”.
Sheldon: When I rise to power, those people will be sterilized.

 

 

Wednesday 4/2 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Block Buster”
At a high school football reunion, Doug is robbed of his winning block when another guy, who is now in a wheelchair, is given the accolades.

QUOTE
 Doug: That big block was my moment of glory. I’m not gonna get much more of them, especially considering how much TV I watch.

 

 

Thursday 4/3 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Damn You, Eggs Benedict”
It’s a series of firsts in the house as Charlie attempts to cook, Alan dates two women, and Jake tries his first sip of beer.

QUOTE
 Berta: [reading the title of Charlie’s book] “Cooking for Dummies”.
Charlie: No offense, Jake. I’m cooking for everybody.

 

 

Friday 4/4 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Russian Rocket Reaction”
Sheldon gets offended when Leonard decides to attend a party with Wil Wheaton. Meanwhile, Bernadette tries to prevent Howard from going to outer space.

QUOTE
 Bernadette: I had no choice! I had to tell his mother! He can’t go to space! He’s like a baby bird! Did you know he once got an asthma attack from reading in an old library?

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia