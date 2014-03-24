This Week On myTV38: March 24-28

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 3/24 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Herb Garden Germination”

Amy and Sheldon experiment on their friends by spreading a rumor around. Also, Howard and Bernadette’s relationship reaches an important milestone.

QUOTE Sheldon: I’m no stranger to mimetic epidemiology. At Johnson Elementary School, the phrase “Shelly Cooper’s a smelly pooper” spread like wildfire.

Amy: I should think so. That’s gold.



Tuesday 3/25 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Rough Night in Hump Junction”

Alan thinks Charlie’s philandering ways are getting out of control. Meanwhile, Charlie’s ex-fiancée and therapist resurface.

QUOTE Charlie: I learned why I screw around so much.

Alan: Really?

Charlie: Yup…I think I’ve spent my whole life trying to fill the empty space in myself by, you know…



Wednesday 3/26 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Wildebeest Implementation”

Sheldon tries to help Raj cure his social anxiety. Also, Penny uses Bernadette to spy on Leonard with his new girlfriend.

QUOTE Bernadette: Did I tell you Priya invited me and Howard to have dinner with her and Leonard?

Penny: Oh, that’s nice.

Amy: No it’s not. It’s a strategic maneuver. Leonard’s new girlfriend is testing Bernadette’s loyalty to you and the group.



Thursday 3/27 – 10:30pm

Seinfeld

“The Ex-Girlfriend”

After George breaks up with his girlfriend, Jerry decides he wants to see her. Meanwhile, Elaine is curious about a degenerating relationship.

QUOTE Marlene: I’m sorry Jerry, I just can’t be with someone if I don’t respect what they do.

Jerry: You’re a cashier!



Friday 3/28 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“I, Candy”

Carrie finds it funny at first when Doug’s attitude changes after a waitress flirts with him. However, she’s not amused when she discovers how attractive she is.

QUOTE Carrie: So that’s what I am? I’m tapestry?

Doug: Tapestry is good. It’s woven on a loom. You know, a loom? You understand? A loom?

Carrie: No, I don’t understand, Doug! I mean, you don’t see me acting like this. Strangers check me out all the time! I get my ass touched on the subway every day.

Doug: Well, then you should wash your ass when you get home.



