This Week On myTV38: March 24-28

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!
Monday 3/24 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Herb Garden Germination”
Amy and Sheldon experiment on their friends by spreading a rumor around. Also, Howard and Bernadette’s relationship reaches an important milestone.
|
QUOTE
|
Sheldon: I’m no stranger to mimetic epidemiology. At Johnson Elementary School, the phrase “Shelly Cooper’s a smelly pooper” spread like wildfire.
Amy: I should think so. That’s gold.
Tuesday 3/25 – 6:00pm
Two and a Half Men
“Rough Night in Hump Junction”
Alan thinks Charlie’s philandering ways are getting out of control. Meanwhile, Charlie’s ex-fiancée and therapist resurface.
|
QUOTE
|
Charlie: I learned why I screw around so much.
Alan: Really?
Charlie: Yup…I think I’ve spent my whole life trying to fill the empty space in myself by, you know…
Wednesday 3/26 – 7:00pm
The Big Bang Theory
“The Wildebeest Implementation”
Sheldon tries to help Raj cure his social anxiety. Also, Penny uses Bernadette to spy on Leonard with his new girlfriend.
|
QUOTE
|
Bernadette: Did I tell you Priya invited me and Howard to have dinner with her and Leonard?
Penny: Oh, that’s nice.
Amy: No it’s not. It’s a strategic maneuver. Leonard’s new girlfriend is testing Bernadette’s loyalty to you and the group.
Thursday 3/27 – 10:30pm
Seinfeld
“The Ex-Girlfriend”
After George breaks up with his girlfriend, Jerry decides he wants to see her. Meanwhile, Elaine is curious about a degenerating relationship.
|
QUOTE
|
Marlene: I’m sorry Jerry, I just can’t be with someone if I don’t respect what they do.
Jerry: You’re a cashier!
Friday 3/28 – 5:00pm
The King of Queens
“I, Candy”
Carrie finds it funny at first when Doug’s attitude changes after a waitress flirts with him. However, she’s not amused when she discovers how attractive she is.
|
QUOTE
|
Carrie: So that’s what I am? I’m tapestry?
Doug: Tapestry is good. It’s woven on a loom. You know, a loom? You understand? A loom?
Carrie: No, I don’t understand, Doug! I mean, you don’t see me acting like this. Strangers check me out all the time! I get my ass touched on the subway every day.
Doug: Well, then you should wash your ass when you get home.