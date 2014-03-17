WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week on myTV38: March 17-21

March 17, 2014 12:16 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 3/17 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Benefactor Factor”
Sheldon wants Leonard to seduce a woman who is interested in donating to the university. This makes Leonard question how far he will go for science.

QUOTE
 Leonard: She wants to have dinner and talk about my research.
Sheldon: An entire dinner to talk about your research? Where are you going, the drive-thru at Jack In the Box?

 

 

Tuesday 3/18 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Kinda Like Necrophilia”
Alan gets very upset when he finds out Charlie stole his former high school girlfriend, and he plans on getting his revenge.

QUOTE
 Alan: I loved Charity Kirschenbaum and you stole her right out from under me!
Berta: He’s speaking metaphorically, right?
Charlie: Yeah… he was never on top of that.

 

 

Wednesday 3/19 – 10:30pm

Seinfeld-LogoSeinfeld
“The Shoes”
George gets caught staring at the cleavage of the daughter of the TV executive who is approving their script. Meanwhile, Jerry runs into an old girlfriend that he could never kiss.

QUOTE
 Jerry: Looking at cleavage is like looking at the sun. You don’t stare at it, it’s too risky. You get a sense of it then you look away.

 

 

Thursday 3/20 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Parent Trapped”
Deacon and Kelly ask Doug and Carrie to be the godparents of their baby, but Carrie is reluctant until they see a new couple take their place.

QUOTE
 Carrie: That’s gonna be a fun night. ‘Hey, remember that thing about raising your kids if they’re ever orphaned and helpless? Well, gotta give ya a big fat NO! Buh bye.’

 

 

Friday 3/21 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Zarnecki Incursion”
The guys go on a quest to find out who hacked into Sheldon’s online gaming account, but their behavior makes Priya angry.

QUOTE
 Penny: [after Sheldon’s game account got hacked] Sorry, Sheldon. I know that game meant a lot to you.
Sheldon: That game! Excuse me, Penny, but Doodle Jump is a game. Angry Birds is a game. World of Warcraft is a massively multi-player online role-playing… Alright, technically it’s a game.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia