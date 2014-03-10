WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: March 10-14

March 10, 2014 12:09 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 3/10 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Sold-y Locks”
Doug tries to convince Carrie to sell her hair to a wig-maker in order to raise money for their cruise. However, he is soon disappointed by the results.

QUOTE
 Carrie: You’re my husband. You’re supposed to protect me.
Doug: I never agreed to that.

 

 

Tuesday 3/11 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Alien Parasite Hypothesis”
Amy realizes that she is strangely attracted to Penny’s ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Raj and Howard try to figure out who is the better superhero.

QUOTE
 Penny: I’m suggesting there might be something you could do about Amy’s… urges.
Sheldon: It’s illegal to spay a human being.

 

 

Wednesday 3/12 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Help Daddy Find His Toenail”
Charlie’s girlfriend is embarrassed to be seen with him while the two are in public. Also, Jake sneaks out of the house to go to a concert.

QUOTE
 Evelyn: Jake, do you want Grandmommy to teach you how to use chopsticks?
Alan: Don’t confuse him. He just learned how to use a fork.
Jake: Real funny, Alan

 

 

Thursday 3/13 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Love Car Displacement”
Tensions arise when everyone stays at the same hotel for a science convention. Also, Bernadette runs into an old boyfriend.

QUOTE
 Howard: How would you feel if you met my ex-girlfriend, and she was like Angelina Jolie?
Bernadette: Oh, come on Howard, be realistic!
Howard: What, I’m not hot enough for Angelina Jolie?
Raj: I’d like to weigh in here. No.

 

 

Friday 3/14 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Awful Bigamy”
After getting kicked out of her apartment, Holly moves in with Arthur. Doug realizes the benefits of having two women in the house.

QUOTE
 Doug: You’re trying to take my downstairs wife; you don’t even have a downstairs.
Deacon: She’d be futon wife.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

