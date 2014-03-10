This Week On myTV38: March 10-14

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 3/10 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Sold-y Locks”

Doug tries to convince Carrie to sell her hair to a wig-maker in order to raise money for their cruise. However, he is soon disappointed by the results.

QUOTE Carrie: You’re my husband. You’re supposed to protect me.

Doug: I never agreed to that.



Tuesday 3/11 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Alien Parasite Hypothesis”

Amy realizes that she is strangely attracted to Penny’s ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Raj and Howard try to figure out who is the better superhero.

QUOTE Penny: I’m suggesting there might be something you could do about Amy’s… urges.

Sheldon: It’s illegal to spay a human being.



Wednesday 3/12 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Help Daddy Find His Toenail”

Charlie’s girlfriend is embarrassed to be seen with him while the two are in public. Also, Jake sneaks out of the house to go to a concert.

QUOTE Evelyn: Jake, do you want Grandmommy to teach you how to use chopsticks?

Alan: Don’t confuse him. He just learned how to use a fork.

Jake: Real funny, Alan



Thursday 3/13 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Love Car Displacement”

Tensions arise when everyone stays at the same hotel for a science convention. Also, Bernadette runs into an old boyfriend.

QUOTE Howard: How would you feel if you met my ex-girlfriend, and she was like Angelina Jolie?

Bernadette: Oh, come on Howard, be realistic!

Howard: What, I’m not hot enough for Angelina Jolie?

Raj: I’d like to weigh in here. No.



Friday 3/14 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Awful Bigamy”

After getting kicked out of her apartment, Holly moves in with Arthur. Doug realizes the benefits of having two women in the house.

QUOTE Doug: You’re trying to take my downstairs wife; you don’t even have a downstairs.

Deacon: She’d be futon wife.



