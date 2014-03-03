This Week On myTV38: March 3-7

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 3/3 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Desperation Emanation”

Leonard asks for help after he realizes he’s the only one in the group without a girlfriend. Also, after meeting Amy’s mother, Sheldon tries to get rid of Amy.

QUOTE Sheldon: What makes you chuckle, Leonard?

Leonard: Um, recently? Not much.

Sheldon: Is it because of the conflict that arises from your desperate need to pair bond with a woman, and the apparent collective decision of all womankind to deny you that opportunity?

Leonard: Um… shut up.



Tuesday 3/4 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Apartment Complex”

Doug and the guys secretly rent an apartment over their favorite restaurant. Meanwhile, Carrie struggles to keep Kirstie Alley happy.

QUOTE Kirstie Alley: I’m never going to buy a condo from some idiot who said I was great in Cagney & Lacey.



Wednesday 3/5 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Large Birds, Spiders and Mom”

Charlie and Alan try to prepare Jake for his first day of Junior High, but their experience may make Jake more traumatized than anything.

QUOTE Alan: [taking a photo of Jake before he gets on the bus] Smile.

Jake: About what?

Alan: I need a current photo in case you go missing.

Charlie: Alan, don’t be ridiculous. They never find those kids.



Thursday 3/6 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Knee Jerk”

Carrie accidentally pushes Doug down the stairs. In order to get back at her, Doug milks his injury and makes her take care of him.

QUOTE Carrie: How was your physical therapy?

Doug: Not so good. I had some deep tissue work done on my inner thigh while I went to my safe place.



Friday 3/7 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Boyfriend Complexity”

Penny has Leonard pose as her boyfriend when her father comes to visit. Meanwhile, Howard, Raj, and Bernadette stay up all night looking through a telescope.

QUOTE Leonard: Penny kissing me is not insane. She used to kiss me all the time.

Sheldon: Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. By that standard, Penny is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.



< Browse more online features from myTV38