This Week On myTV38: February 24-28

February 24, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 2/24 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Pole Lox”
Doug wants Carrie to take pole dancing lessons so she can dance for him, but he is soon disappointed by her performance.

QUOTE
 Doug: [Doug and Deacon are watching a Pole Dancing class at the gym] I don’t know if Carrie will do that. Do you think you could talk Kelly into something like that?
Deacon: I don’t know, never thought about it. But, then we got plenty going on in there anyway.
Doug: Don’t you ever get tired of being a racial stereotype?
Deacon: No, do you?

 

 

Tuesday 2/25 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Robotic Manipulation”
Penny unexpectedly accompanies Sheldon and Amy on their first date. Howard finds an unusual use for the robotic arm he created.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: If Amy and I choose to bring new life into this world, it will be accomplished clinically, with fertility experts in a lab with Petri dishes. Which reminds me, you have broad hips and a certain corn-fed vigor. Is your womb available for rental?

 

 

Wednesday 2/26 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Shear Torture”
Carrie is angry when she finds out about Doug’s attractive hair stylist. Spence takes an unusual guest to the sci-fi convention.

QUOTE
 Carrie: When we got married, you took a sacred vow to me.
Doug: To do what, only get my hair cut by ugly people?

 

 

Thursday 2/27 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Tucked, Taped and Gorgeous”
Alan and Charlie begin to question their sexuality after befriending a homosexual man named Greg. Meanwhile, Jake falls for his daughter.

QUOTE
 Alan: Oh, Jake is smitten. I usually only see that look on his face when we go to the pancake house.

 

 

Friday 2/28 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Hot Troll Deviation”
Howard wants to win Bernadette back, but he must explain to Penny first why they broke up. Also, Raj and Sheldon are at war at work.

QUOTE
 Raj: You’re so arrogant! If you were a superhero, your name would be Captain Arrogant. And you know what your superpower would be? Arrogance!
Sheldon: You’re wrong again. If my superpower were arrogance, my name would be Dr. Arroganto.

 

 

