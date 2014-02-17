This Week on myTV38: February 17-21

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 2/17 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Don’t Worry, Speed Racer”

When Jakes says that he heard Judith and Herb making love, Alan must navigate through a difficult conversation. Meanwhile, Charlie’s repressed memories awaken.

QUOTE Alan: I bought him two pies.

Judith: Why would you do that?

Alan: It seemed easier than explaining to him that his mother’s fiancé is a sexual moron.



Tuesday 2/18 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Manhattan Project”

Carrie and Doug can’t agree on either staying in Queens or moving into the city, which causes them to have doubts about their future.

QUOTE Carrie: We can do it!

Doug: Huh?

Carrie: We can move to the city.

Doug: What about Arthur, remember him? Old guy, smells like cheese even when he hasn’t had any.



Wednesday 2/19 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Spaghetti Catalyst”

Penny and Leonard decide to breakup which forces Sheldon to lie to Leonard in order to spend time with Penny.

QUOTE Leonard: Why did you eat dinner with us?

Sheldon: I didn’t want you guys to feel bad. Howard had informed me that my allegiance be to male comrades before women who sell their bodies for money.

Leonard: Are you sure he didn’t say bros before hos?

Sheldon: Well, I changed the phrasing so as not to offend the hos.



Thursday 2/20 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Young People Have Phlegm Too”

Alan thinks that Charlie is too old to keep up with his 24-year-old girlfriend.

QUOTE Alan: My point is, there comes a time in a man’s life where he has to start excepting his limitations.

Charlie: Yeah? Well my point is, the day you start accepting limitations, is the day you start dying. And I’m not dying, my friend, I am living life to the fullest. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go throw up, and take a nap.



Friday 2/21 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Staircase Implementation”

After Leonard and Sheldon get into a fight about the thermostat, Leonard explains to Penny the story of how the two of them met and became roommates.

QUOTE Sheldon: In a post-apocalyptic world, which task would you assign the highest priority? Locating a sustainable food source, reestablishing a functioning government, procreating, or preserving the knowledge of mankind?

Leonard: Uh, I’m gonna go with… preserving the knowledge.

Sheldon: That’s correct. FYI, I would have accepted any answer other than procreating.



