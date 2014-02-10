WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week On myTV38: February 10-14

February 10, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 2/10 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Working for Caligula”
Charlie is excited to have his bachelor pad back. However, when things don’t work out between Alan and Kandi, him and Jake move back in with Charlie.

QUOTE
 Alan: [Alan’s lying in bed. There’s a knock on the door. Alan looks up] God what plague have you set upon me now?
Evelyn: Alan, it’s mommy.
Alan: Good one.

 

 

Tuesday 2/11 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Ruff Goin”
Doug shows up at a neighborhood party that he wasn’t invited to. To prove that him and Carrie are good people, he adopts a dog.

QUOTE
 Doug: There’s a block party out there and we’re the only couple not invited. I mean, look, there’s the guy who everyone thinks killed his wife. He’s out there.
Carrie: Doug, it’s a block party. Really, what are we missing? (derisive) “Oh, I like the onion dip.” “My, hasn’t Billy grown?” Please.

 

 

Wednesday 2/12 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Large Hadron Collision”
Leonard can only bring one guest with him to Switzerland on a Valentine’s Day trip so he must choose between Penny and Sheldon.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: I’ve been dreaming about going to the Large Hadron Collider since I was nine years old.
Leonard: Yeah? Well, I’ve been dreaming about spending Valentine’s Day with a girl since I was six.
Sheldon: Shame on you! That’s no dream for a scientist!

 

 

Thursday 2/13 – 6:30pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“If I Can’t Write My Chocolate Song I’m Going to Take a Nap”
Alan’s perfectionism forces Berta to quit her job, so he must take care of the housekeeping. Meanwhile, Charlie must get Jake ready for dinner with Judith.

QUOTE
 Jake: Uncle Charlie, why is Berta leaving?
Charlie: Why? It doesn’t matter, Jake. What matters is she’s gone… and we’re all going to die.

 

 

Friday 2/14 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Precious Fragmentation”
When the guys find an actual ring from “The Lord of the Rings” at a garage sale, their friendship is threatened.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: [Penny hits Sheldon when he tried to get the ring from her neck in her sleep] You hit me! I’m bleeding!
Leonard: What was that?
Penny: Sheldon tried to take the ring and I punched him.
Leonard: That’s my girl.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia