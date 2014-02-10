This Week On myTV38: February 10-14

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

Monday 2/10 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Working for Caligula”

Charlie is excited to have his bachelor pad back. However, when things don’t work out between Alan and Kandi, him and Jake move back in with Charlie.

QUOTE Alan: [Alan’s lying in bed. There’s a knock on the door. Alan looks up] God what plague have you set upon me now?

Evelyn: Alan, it’s mommy.

Alan: Good one.



Tuesday 2/11 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Ruff Goin”

Doug shows up at a neighborhood party that he wasn’t invited to. To prove that him and Carrie are good people, he adopts a dog.

QUOTE Doug: There’s a block party out there and we’re the only couple not invited. I mean, look, there’s the guy who everyone thinks killed his wife. He’s out there.

Carrie: Doug, it’s a block party. Really, what are we missing? (derisive) “Oh, I like the onion dip.” “My, hasn’t Billy grown?” Please.



Wednesday 2/12 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Large Hadron Collision”

Leonard can only bring one guest with him to Switzerland on a Valentine’s Day trip so he must choose between Penny and Sheldon.

QUOTE Sheldon: I’ve been dreaming about going to the Large Hadron Collider since I was nine years old.

Leonard: Yeah? Well, I’ve been dreaming about spending Valentine’s Day with a girl since I was six.

Sheldon: Shame on you! That’s no dream for a scientist!



Thursday 2/13 – 6:30pm

Two and a Half Men

“If I Can’t Write My Chocolate Song I’m Going to Take a Nap”

Alan’s perfectionism forces Berta to quit her job, so he must take care of the housekeeping. Meanwhile, Charlie must get Jake ready for dinner with Judith.

QUOTE Jake: Uncle Charlie, why is Berta leaving?

Charlie: Why? It doesn’t matter, Jake. What matters is she’s gone… and we’re all going to die.



Friday 2/14 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Precious Fragmentation”

When the guys find an actual ring from “The Lord of the Rings” at a garage sale, their friendship is threatened.

QUOTE Sheldon: [Penny hits Sheldon when he tried to get the ring from her neck in her sleep] You hit me! I’m bleeding!

Leonard: What was that?

Penny: Sheldon tried to take the ring and I punched him.

Leonard: That’s my girl.



