WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Boston Mayor Plans Gun Buyback Program After Boy’s Shooting Death

Filed Under: Boston Mayor, CBS Boston, Gun Buyback Program, Marty Walsh, Mattapan Shooting, WBZ, Whitney Burbank

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Saturday he plans to hold a gun buyback program in the city to deal with the recent spike in violence.

The announcement came a day after a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed at his home in Mattapan.

Police say the boy’s 14-year-old brother was handling a gun recklessly when he fired it.

A source told WBZ-TV Saturday the 4th grader was playing a video game when his teen brother pulled the trigger of a pistol.

The 9-year-old died at the hospital after he was shot once in the chest.

Walsh believes this tragedy could be a catalyst for change.

“I’m working with the commissioner a little bit now to come up with how we’re going to formulate the gun buyback program,” he said, but admitted it’s “a short-term solution.”

In the past five years, Walsh said more than 3,000 guns have been taken out of circulation in the city.

Boston police say they’ve managed to remove 45 guns from the street so far this year.

Walsh said that’s not enough.

“We need help from the community, we need help from people to let us know where these guns are, who has these guns who are bringing these guns in, so we can get them off the street,” he said.

Mattapan resident Janetha Busby says she want guns off the streets and out of their neighborhood for good. “

If you’re a policeman, if you’re in law enforcement, you should have a gun. But no regular person should have a gun in their house, not with kids around,” she told WBZ-TV.

The 14-year-old will be arraigned Monday in the Juvenile Session of Dorchester Municipal Court.

His name is not being released because of his age.

WBZ-TV’s Whitney Burbank contributed to this report.

You can follow her on Twitter @Whit_Burbank

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM CBS BOSTON

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch