This Week on myTV38: February 3-7

Monday 2/3 – 5:00pm

The King of Queens

“Departure Time”

Doug visits his parents at the airport while they have a layover, however he doesn’t realize they asked him to come to sign their living wills.

QUOTE Doug: Do you even want to do this?

Joe: I guess I could go either way, but it’d be a whole big thing with your mother.

Doug: So you’d rather die than have an awkward conversation with mom?



Tuesday 2/4 – 7:30pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Closure Alternative”

Amy tries to help Sheldon perk up after one of his favorite tv shows gets cancelled. Meanwhile, Raj discovers an interesting secret about Lucy.

QUOTE Sheldon: You don’t know what it feels like to feel completely frustrated, to have a desire built up and be denied any opportunity for release.

Amy: [Gives Sheldon a death stare] Yeah, sounds like a drag.



Wednesday 2/5 – 6:30pm

Two and a Half Men

“And The Plot Moistens”

Alan forms a platonic relationship with Jake’s teacher because he enjoys having intellectual conversations with her. Also, Charlie helps Jake rehearse for his school play.

QUOTE Alan: I guess I just always thought that, that one woman was supposed to fulfill all my needs.

Charlie: Oh, that’s an old wives tale, started to protect the interest of, you guessed it, ‘old wives’!



Thursday 2/6 – 6:00pm

Two and a Half Men

“Arguments for the Quickie”

Charlie tries to convince himself that he’s over Mia when she returns to town. However, she makes a bizarre request of him.

QUOTE Charlie: How about a quickie for old times sake?

Mia: Oh, please. Charlie, I think you’re a terrific guy. You’re smart, and handsome, and talented…

Charlie: All good arguments for the quickie.

Mia: Will you let me finish?

Charlie: Didn’t I always?



Friday 2/7 – 7:00pm

The Big Bang Theory

“The Psychic Vortex”

Raj talks Sheldon into being his wingman at a university party. Meanwhile, Leonard is disappointed when he finds out Penny believes in psychics.

QUOTE Leonard: What am I supposed to do? Pretend I believe something I don’t whenever I’m with Penny?

Howard: Hey, I’m sure Penny fakes all kinds of things when she’s with you.



