WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]

This Week on myTV38: February 3-7

February 3, 2014 12:09 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 2/3 – 5:00pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Departure Time”
Doug visits his parents at the airport while they have a layover, however he doesn’t realize they asked him to come to sign their living wills.

QUOTE
 Doug: Do you even want to do this?
Joe: I guess I could go either way, but it’d be a whole big thing with your mother.
Doug: So you’d rather die than have an awkward conversation with mom?

 

 

Tuesday 2/4 – 7:30pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Closure Alternative”
Amy tries to help Sheldon perk up after one of his favorite tv shows gets cancelled. Meanwhile, Raj discovers an interesting secret about Lucy.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: You don’t know what it feels like to feel completely frustrated, to have a desire built up and be denied any opportunity for release.
Amy: [Gives Sheldon a death stare] Yeah, sounds like a drag.

 

 

Wednesday 2/5 – 6:30pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“And The Plot Moistens”
Alan forms a platonic relationship with Jake’s teacher because he enjoys having intellectual conversations with her. Also, Charlie helps Jake rehearse for his school play.

QUOTE
 Alan: I guess I just always thought that, that one woman was supposed to fulfill all my needs.
Charlie: Oh, that’s an old wives tale, started to protect the interest of, you guessed it, ‘old wives’!

 

 

Thursday 2/6 – 6:00pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“Arguments for the Quickie”
Charlie tries to convince himself that he’s over Mia when she returns to town. However, she makes a bizarre request of him.

QUOTE
 Charlie: How about a quickie for old times sake?
Mia: Oh, please. Charlie, I think you’re a terrific guy. You’re smart, and handsome, and talented…
Charlie: All good arguments for the quickie.
Mia: Will you let me finish?
Charlie: Didn’t I always?

 

 

Friday 2/7 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Psychic Vortex”
Raj talks Sheldon into being his wingman at a university party. Meanwhile, Leonard is disappointed when he finds out Penny believes in psychics.

QUOTE
 Leonard: What am I supposed to do? Pretend I believe something I don’t whenever I’m with Penny?
Howard: Hey, I’m sure Penny fakes all kinds of things when she’s with you.

 

 

< Browse more online features from myTV38

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia