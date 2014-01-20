WBZ4[1]
This Week On myTV38: January 20-24

January 20, 2014 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Friends, How I Met Your Mother, myTV38, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory, The King of Queens, The Office, This Week on myTV38, Two And A Half Men
 

 

Here is a look at our picks this week for programming on myTV38. See our program guide for the complete schedule of what to watch!

 

Monday 1/20 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Vegas Renormalization”
Raj and Howard take Leonard to Vegas after he gets his heart broken. However, Sheldon gets locked out of his apartment and is forced to bunk with Penny.

QUOTE
 Leonard: Are you coming?
Sheldon: I’d rather have a blowfly lay eggs and hatch larvae in my auditory canal.
Leonard: Great, we’ll bring you back a T-shirt.

 

 

Tuesday 1/21 – 5:30pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Silent Mite”
Doug tries to prove to Carrie that a thief hit on her in order to distract Doug from stealing his wallet.

QUOTE
 Carrie: Ok Doug, you know what? This year I don’t want a Christmas present. All I want is for you to stop acting like a big baby and grow up.
Doug: No, I gave that to you last year.

 

 

Wednesday 1/22 – 6:30pm

Two-and-a-Half-Men-Logo-100x100Two and a Half Men
“The Immortal Mr. Billy Joel”
Alan pretends to be Charlie so he can pick up women. Meanwhile, Charlie sneaks off for some cosmetic surgery.

QUOTE
 Evelyn: When this heals, I’ll have the face of a twelve year old girl.
Charlie: But from the neck down you’ll have the body of an Egyptian mummy.

 

 

Thursday 1/23 – 7:00pm

The-Big-Bang-Theory-LogoThe Big Bang Theory
“The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation”
Sheldon flees to Texas after he finds out the others tampered with his arctic experimental data, forcing his friends to follow him.

QUOTE
 Sheldon: Did Leonard know about this? Leonard’s my best friend in the world. Surely, Leonard didn’t know.
Howard: Actually, it was his idea.
Sheldon: Of course it was. The whole plan reeks of Leonard.

 

 

Friday 1/24 – 5:30pm

The-King-of-Queens-LogoThe King of Queens
“Pour Judgment”
Carrie is hesitant to accept Doug’s new job as a part-time bartender until he starts bringing home big tips. In the meantime, Arthur plans a coup at the senior center.

QUOTE
 Carrie: I’ve never seen you try for anything.
Doug: I try for things!
Carrie: Oh, yeah, you tried to eat New York’s biggest burrito.
Doug: It would’ve been free.

 

 

