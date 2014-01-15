Felger & Mazz: Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Mike Felger and Tony Massarotti opened their show on Wednesday discussing the legacy of Bill Belichick, and whether or not he needs another Super Bowl ring to further solidify his career.

There’s still the AFC Championship game to be played, but one can’t help but talk legacy from a historical perspective when you have two of the best quarterbacks ever squaring off for the fifteenth time in Peyton Manning and Tom Brady – these types of conversations just seem to happen naturally.

Speaking of Brady, where does he rank in the pantheon of great quarterbacks?

According to one caller, Brady can never be considered as good as Joe Montana.

Nick in Adams drew the ire of Marc Bertrand when he said that Tom Brady will never be as good as Joe Montana, because Joe Cool went undefeated in his four Super Bowl appearances, whereas Brady has lost two.

So wait a second . . . getting to a Super Bowl and losing is somehow a stain on your résumé?

“I hate that. I hate that, I hate that, I hate that! If you win four Super Bowls that’s great, but if you go to six and win four that’s worse?”

“I hate that someone would use that as a black mark on the record because you lost a Super Bowl. So I’m better off being a one-and-done, like Joe Montana was four times, than making it to the Super Bowl and losing it to one of the other best teams in the NFL?”

“It’s one of the dumbest arguments going and I hear it all the time. It’s stupid. Drives me nuts. How does that make any sense? Now we’re counting Super Bowl winning percentages? So if LeBron James wins eight championships and goes to ten or eleven, is Michael Jordan still better? I hate that argument,” Bertrand concluded.

Beetle’s full rant, and Mazz’s rebuttal is worth the listen!

