NH Firefighter Responded To Crash That Killed Daughter

BROOKLINE, NH (CBS) – A devastating accident in Brookline, New Hampshire claimed the life of a mother on Christmas Eve.

Katie Hamilton, 31, was attempting to take a left onto Route 130 Tuesday morning when she was hit from behind by another car. The impact sent her into the path of another vehicle and she was struck and killed.

“It’s a dangerous intersection,” said David Miller, who lives near the site. “The speed limit really needs to be lowered.”

Hamilton’s father is a volunteer Brookline firefighter and told WBZ-TV he heard the call and was one of the first responders on the scene.

Investigators have identified the driver who caused the crash as Greg Cullen of Milford, New Hampshire.

“Preliminarily it appears to be distracted driving, driver distraction, on the part of Mr. Cullen,” said Brookline Police Chief William Quigley.

Family members-heartbroken by the Christmas Eve tragedy-say Katie worked as a plumber for her father’s business and was a great mom to her three daughters, all of whom are under the age of 10.

Hamilton was on her way to her parents house which is just about a minute away from the scene of the crash.

Cullen could be charged in the crash. He was not injured.

James Ciprotti, the driver who broadsided Hamilton after she was hit by Cullen, was not hurt either.