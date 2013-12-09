SUPER BOWL PARADE: 10 a.m. Watch WBZ-TV Live | Listen Live: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | 98.5 The Sports Hub
WEATHER ALERT: Snow to Rain | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays
DEVELOPING STORY: Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Claude Julien  | Read More | 11:30 am Press Conference

Harvard Med Students Ask ‘What Does The Spleen Do?’ In New Parody

December 9, 2013 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Ben Rome, CBS Boston, Harvard Med School, WBZ, What Does The Spleen Do?

BOSTON (CBS) — Did you pay attention in human anatomy class?

What Does The Spleen Do? (Ben Rome/YouTube)

What Does The Spleen Do? (Ben Rome/YouTube)

If not, the students at Harvard Medical School have a quick refresher for you.

It’s a music video titled “What Does The Spleen Do?” and piggybacks on the viral sensation ‘What Does The Fox Say?” by Ylvis.

This video was created for the 107th Annual Second Year Show by the Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Dental Medicine class of 2016.

Lyrics detailing the job of the human spleen were written by students Will Lewis, Lydia Flier, Eddie Grom, and Ariana Metchik-Gaddis.

“Big blue veins, Lymphy nodes, Lots of blood in lots of holes. Kind of shaped like Brazil. And your texture’s such a thrill. Your pulp is red, So beautiful, Like a kidney in disguise. If you can live without your spleen, Can your spleen live without you-­ou-ou-­ou-­ou? You-­ou-­ou-­ou-­ou? You-­ou-­ou-­ou-­ou? How could your spleen live without you-ou-ou-ou-­ou? You-­ou-­ou-­ou-­ou? You-­ou-­ou-­ou-­ou? What does the spleen do?”

The video, filmed on campus, features a dancing spleen and several dancing med students in the halls of Harvard’s buildings.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM CBS BOSTON

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia