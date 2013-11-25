WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Behind The Mic With Joe Mathieu: Blue Light Found More Effective Than Coffee

By Joe Mathieu, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 November 25, 2013 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Behind The Mic With Joe Mathieu, CBS Boston, WBZ NewsRadio 1030, WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – It sounds like science fiction. Light waves that make your brain work better.

But a new study in Sweden finds this is science fact.

Indeed, exposure to blue light can help to make the brain more alert, according to researchers at Mid Sweden University. They compared the effects of the light waves and caffeine on the brain and found a couple of things.

For starters, people exposed to blue light performed better on tests of brain function that included a distraction. Those on caffeine had trouble focusing. The light was also found to improve memory and reaction time.

And it works fast. Another study found blue light takes less than a minute to cause changes in brain function. And you already know how long it takes a cup of coffee to work.

The light waves are harmless to tissue which is why they are being used more in medical treatments. And they even say blue light helps to cure bad breath.

And not because people have stopped drinking coffee.

The Daily Mail says that finding came from the dentist office where it took only two minutes of exposure to blue light used for teeth whitening to kill bacteria causing bad breath.

Sounds cool. But I’m not dumping my cup of Joe. Not unless they add coffee smell to the blue light.

Follow Joe on Twitter @joemathieuwbz

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM CBS BOSTON

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch