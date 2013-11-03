Dunkin’ Donuts To Give Away Free Coffee Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — The perks just keep on coming from the Red Sox World Series win.
All day Monday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free, medium coffee – iced or hot – to fans to celebrate the win.
The catch is, you have to download the free Dunkin’ Donuts app first.
You can download it here.
According to Dunkin’ Donuts, the offer includes Massachusetts (excluding Berkshire County), New Hampshire (excluding Grafton and Sullivan counties), Rhode Island and Windham County, Vermont and Maine.
MORE SPORTS FROM CBS BOSTON
One Comment