WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Dunkin’ Donuts To Give Away Free Coffee Monday

November 3, 2013 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts, Dunkin' Donuts app, Free Coffee, Red Sox, World Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The perks just keep on coming from the Red Sox World Series win.

All day Monday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free, medium coffee – iced or hot – to fans to celebrate the win.

The catch is, you have to download the free Dunkin’ Donuts app first.

You can download it here.

According to Dunkin’ Donuts, the offer includes Massachusetts (excluding Berkshire County), New Hampshire (excluding Grafton and Sullivan counties), Rhode Island and Windham County, Vermont and Maine.

MORE SPORTS FROM CBS BOSTON

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia